Informasi DePINC (DEPC)

DePINC is a P2P digital cryptocurrency that utilizes the Proof of Capacity consensus protocol, based on the use of Burst's proof-of-space and Chia's proof-of-spacetime mechanisms, derived from Bitcoin. It aims to provide a green, efficient, and secure blockchain network.

Situs Web Resmi: https://depinc.org/ Explorer Blok: https://bhd.one/index.html