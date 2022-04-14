Tokenomi Avian Labs (AVI)
Informasi Avian Labs (AVI)
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs?
Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future.
Our Core Offerings:
Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be.
Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments.
Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost.
AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services.
AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device.
Solana-Powered Excellence:
At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana.
Leading the Solana Ecosystem:
We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Avian Labs (AVI)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Avian Labs (AVI), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Avian Labs (AVI): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Avian Labs (AVI) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token AVI yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token AVI yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi AVI, jelajahi harga live token AVI!
Prediksi Harga AVI
Ingin mengetahui arah AVI? Halaman prediksi harga AVI kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.