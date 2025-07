Informasi Bearcoin (BEAR)

What Is Bearcoin (Bear)?

Bear - it is just the memecoin on TON. Bear also is an utility token using indication.io service. According to to the roadmap community have full control of the token (no team, no marketing supply)

How Many Bear Coins Are There in Circulation?

209,992,065,244.8835 - Full supply is circulating Tokenomics: 50% launch, 48% DEX liquidity (100% TON), 2% airdrop

Where Can I Buy Bearcoin (Bear)?

DeDust