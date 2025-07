Informasi Cosmic Champs (COSG)

Cosmic Gold (COSG) is the governance token for Cosmic Champs which is a 3D, P2E, real-time strategy game on the Algorand blockchain. Travel around the cosmic universe to battle friends — or enemies — in real-time and earn tokens and NFTs. COSG is also used as a secondary P2E token and can be staked to earn rewards.