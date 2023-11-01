Tokenomi DEVAI (0XDEV)
Informasi DEVAI (0XDEV)
AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation.
ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise.
To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications.
Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga DEVAI (0XDEV)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk DEVAI (0XDEV), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi DEVAI (0XDEV): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi DEVAI (0XDEV) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token 0XDEV yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token 0XDEV yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi 0XDEV, jelajahi harga live token 0XDEV!
Prediksi Harga 0XDEV
Ingin mengetahui arah 0XDEV? Halaman prediksi harga 0XDEV kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.