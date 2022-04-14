Tokenomi Drago (DRAGO)
Informasi Drago (DRAGO)
$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the $Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its unique features and potential for growth. Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DRAGO
Embracing the spirit of the Dragon, $DRAGO 2024 offers investors and enthusiasts an opportunity to ride the wave of prosperity and good fortune. This cryptocurrency embodies the dragon's attributes of power, strength, and wisdom, fostering a sense of resilience and determination within its community.
Built on Solana network, $DRAGO guarantees rapid transaction speeds with low fees, transparency and immutability, ensuring that each transaction is securely recorded and verified.
Furthermore, $DRAGO is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members. Regular updates, educational resources, and community-driven initiatives ensure that every participant has the opportunity to engage and contribute to the growth of $DRAGO in 2024.
By combining the allure of the Year of the Dragon with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency, $DRAGO presents a unique investment opportunity for those seeking to align themselves with the spirit of prosperity and fortune. Join the $DRAGO community today and embrace the power of the Dragon in the world of cryptocurrency.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Drago (DRAGO)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Drago (DRAGO), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Drago (DRAGO): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Drago (DRAGO) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token DRAGO yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token DRAGO yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.