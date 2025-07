Informasi DragonMaster Totem (TOTEM)

DragonMaster is the first blockchain-based Metaverse game that blends RTS, MOBA, Collection, and Play-to-Earn gameplay.

The land system will be introduced in the future, allowing players to freely develop their own home towns, defend against opponents through appropriate deployment, empower themselves through battles and resource plundering, and engage in group engagements.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.dragonmaster.co/