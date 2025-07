Informasi Drip Network (DRIP)

DRIP can be deposited into the Faucet Contract to provide a consistent 1% daily return (up to 365% of initial principal amount) for participation over time. Income comes from 10% taxes on exchanges and referrals. A reservoir is also available to provide wBNB rewards.

DRIP is the only deflationary daily ROI token that pays stakers and referrers from a tax on transactions and not through inflation.

Situs Web Resmi: https://drip.community/