Informasi HACK ($HACK)

Hakoiri an SPL-404 project built on Solana, stands at the forefront of the NFT revolution. In collaboration with industry giants like Magic Eden, Mutant Labs, and renowned brands like Smiley, Hakoiri promises an immersive experience like no other. Our goal is to become one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies worldwide. Therefore, our next step is to demonstrate to everyone the great potential of a community-driven cryptocurrency, developing protocols and adding value around the $HACK token.