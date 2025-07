Informasi Hazel (HAZEL)

Hazel is a memecoin on the Solana Blockchain, distinct from traditional utility projects. Its main goal is not to provide functional value but to cultivate a vibrant, engaged community and celebrate meme culture. Hazel focuses on the social and fun aspects of the crypto space, leveraging humor and community spirit to drive growth, create connections, and build a unique identity within the cryptocurrency landscape.

Situs Web Resmi: https://hazelsol.com/