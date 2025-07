Informasi HBARX (HBARX)

HBARX represents a user's share of the total HBAR pool deposited with Stader. As soon as a user deposits HBAR on the Stader smart contract, they receive newly minted HBARX, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As the HBAR rewards get added, the value of HBARX increases (w.r.t. HBAR)

Situs Web Resmi: https://hedera.staderlabs.com/lt/hedera