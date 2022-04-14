Tokenomi Hillstone Finance (HSF)
Hillstone Finance is a smart contract-based asset liquidity project operated by Hillstone Partners, the first M&A specialist in Korea, which aims to provide liquidity to various on-chain financial products or physical assets and to provide a rich, diverse and convenient investment and financing channel for the public.
The original intention of the project is to become a decentralized financial service provider in the metaverse world. Based on the multiple scenarios and diversified value system of the metaverse, Hillstone will simultaneously launch traditional financial products, assets lending, mortgaging and replacement, as well as the circulation and trading functions of financial derivatives on various blockchains to serve the huge financial system of the metaverse.
HSF token
Hillstone Finance Token (HSF), a utility token that powers the entire Hillstone Finance investment and financing ecosystem.
The total supply of HSF is 100 million, of which 5% will be used for development funding under the control of multi-signature wallets. The current circulation of HSF is 38,060, of which 31,060 are ERC20 HSFs and 7,000 are third-party wallet HSFs. It is expected to reach full liquidity in December 2023.
Hillstone Finance Ecosystem Roles
User: Users of the Investor pledge platform, who act as pure roles of users in the ecosystem, can exchange products for HSF tokens through pledging.
Admin: A role that can participate in the management of the Investor product, who is responsible for setting the benchmark price for trading pledged products or cryptocurrencies, plays a key role in the ecosystem in determining the primary status of the Investor contract.
DAO-based Autonomous Council
Hillstone General Council (HGC) is an open and decentralized autonomous council for ecological governance, giving every user the opportunity to participate in the governance of the platform and reducing the sense of boundaries between users and the platform.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Hillstone Finance (HSF)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Hillstone Finance (HSF), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Hillstone Finance (HSF): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Hillstone Finance (HSF) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token HSF yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token HSF yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi HSF, jelajahi harga live token HSF!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.