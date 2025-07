Informasi Hotelium (HTL)

The Hotelium token (HTL) is an utility token of ERC-20 type on the Ethereum blockchain. They are the foundation of the whole Hotelium ecosystem as they will give clients and hotel owners access to the decentralized Hotelium platform. Our ledger will keep record of all transactions and execute booking and payments via smart contracts.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.hotelium.io/