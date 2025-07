Informasi Hyperpie Staked mHYPE (MHYPE)

Hyperpie is an integrated DeFi ecosystem built by Magpie, designed to provide HYPE liquid staking, a MEME Launchpad, and a MEME DEX for onchain trading within the Hyperliquid network. As a multi-functional platform, Hyperpie enables users to stake HYPE tokens and receive mHYPE, a liquid staked asset that accrues value over time. Additionally, Hyperpie provides a permissionless MEME launchpad for fair token distributions and a dedicated MEME DEX, creating a seamless and efficient trading environment. Through its innovative approach, Hyperpie enhances user participation, liquidity, and governance, driving sustainable growth in the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.hyperliquid.magpiexyz.io/stake