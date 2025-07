Informasi HyperX (HYP)

HyperX is a next-generation decentralized derivatives trading platform, purpose-built for high-speed, low-latency on-chain execution. Deployed initially on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and expanding to Solana and TON, HyperX delivers a seamless trading experience across crypto and traditional asset classes. Our core mission is to unlock global liquidity and accessibility through an optimized Layer 1-compatible architecture and a fully decentralized on-chain order book.

With an initial focus on perpetual futures for digital assets, HyperX is engineered for professional traders and liquidity providers seeking real-time performance, transparent settlement, and self-custody security. The platform’s hybrid design ensures centralized exchange speed while maintaining Web3 principles of transparency and permissionless access.

HyperX introduces a unified trading layer for global markets—featuring tokenized exposure to forex, equities, commodities, and indices—bridging TradFi with DeFi in a scalable, secure, and regulation-ready environment. Leveraging cross-chain integration, HyperX aims to become the liquidity backbone of multi-chain derivatives.

Built with a community-first ethos, HyperX will progressively decentralize governance through its native utility token, incentivizing participation and aligning stakeholders. We’re not just building a derivatives DEX—we’re designing the future of global, on-chain financial infrastructure.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.hyperx.pro/main/index