Tokenomi HYPRA (HYP)
Informasi HYPRA (HYP)
Hypra is a new blockchain project that aims to revive the original vision of Ethereum as a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications. Hypra is based on a modified version of the Ethereum Go client, which is a fork of the official 1.11.6 release. This was the final release to support Proof-of-Work. Hypra is not just another Ethereum clone. It has several unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. Here are some of them:
ETHashB3: Hypra uses a new Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm that replaces the hash functions with BLAKE3 This allowed for a natural progression of the chain from CPU mining to GPU mining, as well as improved security and performance. HYP: Hypra has its own native currency, HYP, which is used to pay for transactions and smart contracts on the network. HYP has a fixed supply schedule that starts with 4 HYP per block and gradually decreases to 1 HYP per block after 9 years. The total supply up to 9 years will be 124,438,360 HYP, plus block fees and uncle rewards.
Compatibility: Hypra is fully compatible with the Ethereum protocol, which means that it can run any Ethereum smart contract or decentralized application (dapp) without any modification. Hypra also supports the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) token standard, which allows for interoperability with other blockchain platforms.
Innovation: Hypra is not afraid to experiment with new ideas and features that can improve the user experience and functionality of the network. For example, Hypra has plans to move the reward model to a 2.1% inflation target in the future, which could provide more stability and sustainability for the network.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga HYPRA (HYP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk HYPRA (HYP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi HYPRA (HYP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi HYPRA (HYP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token HYP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token HYP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi HYP, jelajahi harga live token HYP!
Prediksi Harga HYP
Ingin mengetahui arah HYP? Halaman prediksi harga HYP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
