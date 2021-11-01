Tokenomi kotia (KOT)
Kotia (KOT): A Blend of Speed and Security
Kotia (KOT) stands at the forefront of innovation in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering a unique fusion of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanisms. This dynamic combination ensures both speed and security, making Kotia a standout player in the digital currency landscape.
Key Features:
Swift Transactions: Kotia is engineered for speed, allowing users to experience rapid transaction processing. The integration of PoS enhances the efficiency of the network, ensuring quick and seamless transactions.
Robust Security: Security is paramount, and Kotia doesn't compromise. The incorporation of PoW adds an extra layer of protection to the network, making it resilient against potential threats and attacks.
Hybrid Consensus: By marrying PoS and PoW, Kotia strikes a delicate balance between energy efficiency (PoS) and network security (PoW), creating a well-rounded ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its users.
User-Friendly Interface: Kotia prioritizes user experience, offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, Kotia provides a platform that is accessible to all.
Community-Driven Development: The Kotia community plays a pivotal role in shaping the coin's future. A transparent and collaborative development approach ensures that the community's input is considered, fostering a sense of ownership among its users.
Embrace the future of digital finance with Kotia – where speed meets security, and innovation knows no bounds.
Tokenomi kotia (KOT): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi kotia (KOT) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token KOT yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token KOT yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi KOT, jelajahi harga live token KOT!
Penafian
