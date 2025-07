Informasi Made In USA (MADE)

The "Made in USA" movement represents a cultural shift dedicated to supporting American businesses.

Each $MADE transaction includes a 1% tariff, which is used to fund U.S. businesses that embrace "Made in USA" values. With 350 million tokens in circulation, our goal is to place one token in the hands of every American. Together, we can drive economic growth and prosperity for everyday Americans..

Situs Web Resmi: https://madeinusa.inc/