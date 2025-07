Informasi Ola (OLA)

Ola is an Earnings-Enhancing Layer driven by the Bitcoin ecosystem, unlocking the potential of $1.5 trillion in BTC assets with advanced ZK-based data transportation technology. With two core products, Onis and Massive, Ola builds a comprehensive ecosystem where users can take on roles like BitVM challengers, ZK bridge supervisors, ZK verifier nodes, DA samplers, and various monitoring roles. This empowers the Bitcoin ecosystem, allowing users to earn rewards from high-quality BTC projects at an early stage with low entry barriers and increase their earnings as the Ola and BTC networks evolve.

Situs Web Resmi: https://olavm.org