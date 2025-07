Informasi Parrotly (PBIRB)

PBIRB is the token powering the ecosystem being developed under Parrotly Finance Inc, a registered Delaware corporation. Utilities include discounts on service fees for Parrotly's products, as well as future utilities implemented with each new product release. PBIRB is deflationary, with two percent of all sell transactions being burnt to the dead wallet on Polygon.

Situs Web Resmi: https://parrotly.finance