Informasi Pavia (PAVIA)

In September 1501 Pavia Italy was the birthplace of Gerolamo (Jerome) Cardano, whom the Cardano blockchain project was named after. 2021 sees the launch of Pavia.io which is a metaverse being built on Cardano. It seems fitting to name our virtual world Pavia. $PAVIA tokens are for utility purposes inside the pavia.io metaverse.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.pavia.io/