Informasi PeacePal AI (PEACE)

PeacePal AI is an innovative AI-driven mental health app designed to make emotional support more accessible, affordable, and engaging. Built on Web3 technology, PeacePal combines the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain to offer a more personalized and secure mental wellness experience. The app features custom AI personalities capable of real-time learning, providing users with engaging, authentic conversations tailored to their emotional needs.