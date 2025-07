Informasi Pepinu (PEPINU)

Mad scientists created a monster by combining the genes of PEPE and SHIBA INU, and named it PEPINU. This is the utility token of the Pepinu Ecosystem, which is governed by the community. Pepinu aims to add utility to meme coins and aspires to be among the top 10 meme coins.

Situs Web Resmi: https://pepinu.wtf/