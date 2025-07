Informasi PNL Games (PNL)

PNL Games is the first fully on-chain PVP trading competition. Players contribute (X) SOL to a shared pot and trade against each other in real-time. Our protocol tracks each wallet’s PNL, and the top performer wins the entire pot. We're scaling with private matches, custom game modes, referral rewards, staking, social sync, and more — all designed to create the most competitive and rewarding trading experience on Solana.