Informasi R34P (R34P)

R34P (R34P) is a soft fork and constructed as a secondary layer on Reflect Finance (RFI) project. R34P (R34P) token benefits every holder with a low-cost charge of 1% fee in every transaction on the blockchain, redistributes to every wallet holder automatically based on the amount of R34P token in their wallets and another 1% will be sent to 0x000 wallet that will automatically burn, reducing the circulating/ total supply.

Situs Web Resmi: https://r34p.finance/