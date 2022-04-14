Tokenomi Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)
Informasi Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)
Riky: A Community-Centric Journey from Setback to Success
Once victim to a disheartening rug pull by its original developer, Riky the Raccoon has risen from the ashes, transforming adversity into opportunity. In the wake of this challenge, a passionate group of enthusiasts, each new to the world of cryptocurrency project management, rallied together to revive and reimagine what a meme coin could represent. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Riky, pivoting from a mere digital asset to a vibrant, community-driven movement.
At the heart of Riky’s resurgence is a foundational belief that community comes before price. By focusing on strong, transparent engagement and collaboration, Riky has cultivated an environment where every member has a voice and a stake in the project’s direction. This ethos has attracted a diverse array of talents, from marketing mavens and tech innovators to creative visionaries, all dedicated to the coin’s success.
The choice of Riky the Raccoon, one of the internet’s most viral and beloved animals, as the mascot encapsulates the spirit of the project—mischievous, resilient, and endearing. This choice has not only won the hearts of the crypto community but has also opened a treasure trove of marketing possibilities that continue to drive the project’s visibility and appeal.
Operating on the burgeoning Coinbase chain, Riky leverages the latest in blockchain technology to ensure scalability, security, and sustainability. The chain’s growing ecosystem presents a fertile ground for Riky, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and expansion.
As we continue to expand our reach and build our legacy, Riky remains a testament to the power of community in the blockchain world. The future holds unimaginable potential; with each new member, partner, and innovation, we rewrite what a meme coin can achieve.
Join us on this remarkable journey.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Riky The Raccoon (RIKY)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Riky The Raccoon (RIKY), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Riky The Raccoon (RIKY): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Riky The Raccoon (RIKY) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token RIKY yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token RIKY yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi RIKY, jelajahi harga live token RIKY!
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.