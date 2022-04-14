Tokenomi TruthChain (TRUTH)
Informasi TruthChain (TRUTH)
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources.
These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga TruthChain (TRUTH)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk TruthChain (TRUTH), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi TruthChain (TRUTH): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi TruthChain (TRUTH) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token TRUTH yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token TRUTH yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi TRUTH, jelajahi harga live token TRUTH!
Prediksi Harga TRUTH
