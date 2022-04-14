Tokenomi Uhive (HVE2)
Informasi Uhive (HVE2)
The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success!
The Five Core Pillars of Uhive Our continued growth owes a lot to the core fundamentals upon which Uhive was built;
Freedom: It’s no secret that current social networks are broken. While they might still be experiencing user-growth, that can be chalked down to a lack of a truly viable alternative. Uhive’s decentralized moderation standard is the ‘fix’ millions of users are waiting for – and offers every single user the opportunity to have a voice on a platform that is decentrally moderated. Uhive aims to be 100% community moderated in 2022.
Distribution of wealth (Dividends for All): Uhive’s ‘Dividends for All’ revenue share model is an entirely unique value proposition and promises to share the ‘wealth’ proportionately with users. Intrinsically linked to user acquisition, token trading volume and token price, Uhive aspires to create the first global universal income for every single user!
Democratization: Uhive’s has agenda has always been to give back control to the users, and in doing so democratize the entire social metaverse experience. We achieved this by launching community moderation (pioneered by Wikipedia), accepting users to become councilors, and creating a public board.
Circular Economy: Uhive’s economy is circular and complete, which means like the physical world, everything can be bought, sold and traded, while it operates both across the digital and physical environments. A user’s content, their space (profile/s) and space names, space locations will have a value.
The Oasis (virtual world): Is our 4D immersive metaverse layer that encompasses all the above in a virtual world, acting as a bridge to our physical world.
Read more about the Uhive Metaverse here... https://medium.com/uhive
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Uhive (HVE2)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Uhive (HVE2), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Uhive (HVE2): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Uhive (HVE2) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token HVE2 yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token HVE2 yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi HVE2, jelajahi harga live token HVE2!
Prediksi Harga HVE2
Ingin mengetahui arah HVE2? Halaman prediksi harga HVE2 kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.