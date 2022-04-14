Tokenomi Ultrapro (UPRO)
Informasi Ultrapro (UPRO)
What is the project about? Ultrapro Blockchain technology is a decentralized and distributed ledger system that allows multiple parties to maintain a shared database without the need for a central authority. It provides transparency, immutability, and security, making it a powerful tool for various industries. UltraPro is a leading provider of cutting-edge blockchain solutions, revolutionizing industries through transformative technology.
What makes your project unique? Ultrapro Blockchain, a leading innovator in blockchain technology, focuses on efficiency, security, and accessibility, delivering societal benefits while propelling the blockchain sector and paving the way for decentralized possibilities. Instantaneous Transactions: UPRO uses advanced blockchain architecture for instant transaction confirmations, making it suitable for everyday transactions and high-frequency trading. Uncompromising Security: UPRO prioritizes security in cryptocurrency, using advanced cryptographic methods for swift transactions and robust features to protect users' assets from potential threats. Decentralized governance: It empowers UPRO holders to propose and vote on protocol enhancements, fostering community and ownership among stakeholders and determining the platform's future.
Ultrapro Wallet: It is a secure, user-friendly decentralized app for storing, managing, and interacting with various cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications, offering a secure and user-friendly experience. Here are some key features of Ultrapro Wallet: Multi-Currency Support: Ultrapro Wallet supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies including UPRO, allowing users to store and manage different assets in one place. Security: The wallet is built with a strong emphasis on security. Additionally, users can enable biometric authentication for an extra layer of protection. Stake UPRO: To earn passive revenue, users can stake their UPRO in any of Ultrapro Wallet's different plans. DApp Browser: The built-in dApp browser lets users interact with decentralized applications. Swap: It offers a convenient built-in swapping feature, allowing users to seamlessly exchange one cryptocurrency for another directly within the wallet interface. QR Payments: Ultrapro Wallet facilitates QR code payments using UPRO, streamlining transactions. This feature simplifies the payment process, making it convenient for both merchants and individuals. Shopping & Other Utilities: Ultrapro Wallet offers shopping on 120+ online brands, Mobile recharge, Ticket and Hotel Bookings utilizing UPRO via utility.ultrapro.live.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Ultrapro (UPRO)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Ultrapro (UPRO), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Ultrapro (UPRO): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Ultrapro (UPRO) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token UPRO yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token UPRO yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi UPRO, jelajahi harga live token UPRO!
Prediksi Harga UPRO
Ingin mengetahui arah UPRO? Halaman prediksi harga UPRO kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.