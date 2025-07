Informasi Veritaseum (VERI)

Veritaseum builds blockchain-based, peer-to-peer capital markets as software on a global scale. We enable the seamless connection of parties and assets without the need for a third or authoritarian interest.

Any entity with internet access can participate in these capital markets on a peer-to-peer and one-on-one basis.

Situs Web Resmi: http://veritas.veritaseum.com/