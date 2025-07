Informasi veSync (VS)

veSync is a community-driven ve(3,3) DEX on zkSync Era. Governance token: veSync($VS). veSync($VS) is a standard ERC-20 token, which can be traded on zkSync DEX like SyncSwap, iZumi Finance, veSync. veSync($VS) can also be locked to veVS to join protocol governance and vote to different liquidity gauges. Users' can provide liquidity on veSync to join the yield farming to earn veSync($VS) as a reward. veSync($VS) emission rate on different liquidity pool are decided by the voting result on every voting epoch.