Informasi WeCoOwn (WCX)

WCX is the reward tokens for WeCoOwn platform. Sellers could earn WCX tokens by listing properties or assets for sale or for lease. Buyers could earn WCX tokens by making active due diligence comments and forming a buyer group to co-purchase the properties or assets with other potential like-minded co-owners on the WeCoOwn (WeCo) platform.

Situs Web Resmi: https://www.wecoownrewards.com/