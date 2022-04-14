Tokenomi Yamfore (CBLP)
Informasi Yamfore (CBLP)
What is the project about? Yamfore is a decentralized lending protocol.
What makes your project unique? Crypto-backed loans with no margin calls, liquidation risk, interest repayments and indefinite loan terms.
History of your project. Yamfore is a decentralized non-custodial lending protocol on Cardano. Yamfore is the first community backed lending protocol, providing stress-free “set & forget” crypto-backed loans for anyone & everyone. Yamfore differentiates itself by offering crypto-backed loans with no margin calls or ongoing interest payments and indefinite loan terms. Traditionally, crypto-backed loans offered by either centralized or decentralized platforms / protocols have typically been facilitated between two parties. The borrowers, who seek to keep exposure to their crypto assets, but require access to immediate capital. And the lenders, who supply capital to the borrowers in return for ongoing interest repayments on their lent funds. The issue with this arrangement comes from the significant power imbalance between both parties. The borrower is often presented with unfavorable loan to value ratios, the constant upkeep with interest repayments and the possibility of a margin call at any time due to a sudden market downturn. If the borrower fails to meet any of these obligations, their collateral position is liquidated and their loan position is closed. This model arguably presents substantial risks to any individual seeking a crypto-backed loan and remains a far cry from a “set & forget” prospect. Yamfore instead takes a different approach, and completely removes the lender from the equation. All crypto-backed loans facilitated through Yamfore are directly funded from the protocol's internal stablecoin treasury. This removes many of the counterparty requiremen
What’s next for your project? We already made the V1 testnet, pretty close to the V2 testnet, then mainnet.
What can your token be used for? You'll need $CBLP to interact with the protocol.
Tokenomi & Analisis Harga Yamfore (CBLP)
Jelajahi tokenomi utama dan data harga untuk Yamfore (CBLP), termasuk kapitalisasi pasar, detail suplai, FDV, dan riwayat harga. Pahami nilai token saat ini dan posisi pasarnya secara sekilas.
Tokenomi Yamfore (CBLP): Penjelasan dan Kegunaan Metrik Utama
Memahami tokenomi Yamfore (CBLP) sangat penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, keberlanjutan, dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Menghitungnya:
Total Suplai:
Jumlah maksimum token CBLP yang telah atau akan pernah dibuat.
Suplai yang Beredar:
Jumlah token yang saat ini tersedia di pasar dan di tangan publik.
Suplai Maks.:
Batas maksimum untuk jumlah total token CBLP yang dapat tersedia.
FDV (Valuasi Terdilusi Penuh):
Rumusnya adalah harga saat ini x suplai maksimum. Tujuannya adalah memberikan proyeksi total kapitalisasi pasar jika semua token beredar.
Tingkat Inflasi:
Mencerminkan tingkat kecepatan hadirnya token baru yang memengaruhi kelangkaan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapa Metrik Ini Penting bagi Trader?
Suplai yang beredar tinggi = likuiditas lebih besar.
Suplai maks. terbatas + inflasi rendah = potensi apresiasi harga jangka panjang.
Distribusi token transparan = kepercayaan terhadap proyek lebih baik dan risiko kontrol terpusat lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan kap. pasar saat ini yang rendah = kemungkinan sinyal valuasi berlebih.
Setelah memahami tokenomi CBLP, jelajahi harga live token CBLP!
Prediksi Harga CBLP
Ingin mengetahui arah CBLP? Halaman prediksi harga CBLP kami menggabungkan sentimen pasar, tren lampau, dan indikator teknis untuk memberikan pandangan yang berwawasan ke depan.
Mengapa Anda Harus Memilih MEXC?
MEXC adalah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka di dunia yang dipercaya oleh jutaan pengguna di seluruh dunia. MEXC adalah jalan termudah menuju kripto, baik bagi pemula maupun profesional.
Penafian
Data tokenomi pada halaman ini berasal dari sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin akurasinya. Harap lakukan riset menyeluruh sebelum berinvestasi.