Informasi Yearn Compounding veCRV yVault (YVBOOST)

Yearn Compounding veCRV yVault

All the 3CRV earned from the yveCRV vault is sold to CRV and deposited back into the vault, increasing yvBOOST’s balance of yveCRV.

Situs Web Resmi: https://yearn.finance/vaults/