Trump will speak at the UN leaders' meeting at 7:20 a.m. tomorrow.

PANews reported on September 23 that the White House: Trump will deliver a speech at the United Nations Leaders' Meeting at 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday (7:20 a.m. Beijing Time on Wednesday).
PANews2025/09/23 10:37
On-chain music platform Coop Records completes $4.5 million in funding, with participation from 1kx and others

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain music platform Coop Records has completed two rounds of funding, totaling $4.5 million. This round was led by 1kx and Nascent, with participation from 1confirmation and CB Ventures through the Base Ecosystem Fund. The funds will be used to advance the development of Coop Records' music launch platform.
PANews2025/09/23 10:25
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Strive Inc. to Acquire Semler Scientific in All-Stock Bitcoin Deal

Strive and Semler Scientific's all-stock merger transaction will combine the companies' significant Bitcoin holdings, delivering an almost 210% premium to Semler shareholders.
Blockhead2025/09/23 10:10
U.S., U.K. Form Task Force to Align on Crypto and Capital Markets

The post U.S., U.K. Form Task Force to Align on Crypto and Capital Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. and U.K. have established a joint Transatlantic Taskforce aimed at strengthening cooperation on capital markets and digital assets. The task force, announced on Sep. 22 by U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will bring together officials from HM Treasury, the U.S. Treasury and market regulators across both jurisdictions. Two of the goals of the task force is to develop approaches to digital asset oversight and explore new opportunities in wholesale digital markets. The group will report within 180 days through the existing U.K.–U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group, delivering recommendations shaped in close consultation with private industry, the release said. “London and New York remain the twin pillars of global finance,” Reeves said, adding that closer alignment is essential as technology reshapes markets. Bessent echoed that sentiment during a Downing Street roundtable, calling the initiative a commitment to ensuring innovation in financial markets “does not stop at borders.” Crypto at the forefront While the task force’s remit spans traditional capital markets, digital assets are expected to take center stage. Officials will look at both short-term measures, such as facilitating cross-border use cases while legislation remains in flux, and long-term strategies for advancing wholesale digital market infrastructure. “With the creation of a joint U.K.-U.S. task force on capital markets and digital assets, we can expect meaningful developments on both sides of the Atlantic,” Mark Aruliah, head of EMEA policy and regulatory affairs at Elliptic, said in an email. While noting that the U.S. has “set the pace with a pro-innovation agenda,” Aruliah suggested the task force “signals a strong intent to close that gap and position the U.K. more competitively.” More broadly, the firm described the collaboration as a validation of the digital assets industry itself: “Structured collaboration of this kind will strengthen a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 10:08
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ena-treasury-withdrawals-43-million/
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:40
Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Revolutionary Move by South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians

BitcoinWorld Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Revolutionary Move by South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians The digital finance landscape is buzzing with innovation, and South Korea is now taking a bold step forward. Leading e-payment companies KG Inicis and KG Mobilians have made headlines by filing a trademark for a won-pegged stablecoin. This move signals a significant push into the realm of digital currency, potentially reshaping how transactions are conducted in the nation. What is a Won-Pegged Stablecoin and Why Does it Matter? At its core, a stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by pegging it to a fiat currency like the US dollar or, in this case, the South Korean Won. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, a won-pegged stablecoin aims to offer the best of both worlds: the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology combined with the stability of traditional money. According to reports from the Electronic Times, KG Inicis and KG Mobilians are not just filing paperwork. They have reportedly formed a joint task force. This dedicated team is focused on developing both the underlying technology and a viable business model for this ambitious project. This collaborative effort highlights the seriousness of their intent to establish a strong presence in the nascent stablecoin market. Why Are South Korean Giants Venturing into a Won-Pegged Stablecoin Now? The timing of this trademark filing is particularly strategic. Industry observers suggest that this proactive step is a clear attempt to secure an early position in the market. This foresight is crucial, especially as future legislation governing digital assets is anticipated. By getting ahead, KG Inicis and KG Mobilians could influence the development of the regulatory framework and ensure their offerings are compliant from the outset. The potential benefits of a won-pegged stablecoin are multifaceted: Stability: It mitigates the price volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies, making it suitable for everyday transactions and long-term savings. Efficiency: Blockchain technology can enable faster and cheaper transactions, particularly for cross-border payments, bypassing traditional banking hours and fees. Accessibility: It could offer easier access to digital finance for a broader population, integrating seamlessly with existing e-payment infrastructures. Innovation: This development could foster further innovation in South Korea’s financial technology sector, attracting more investment and talent. This initiative positions South Korea at the forefront of digital currency adoption, building on its already advanced digital economy. What Challenges and Opportunities Lie Ahead for a Won-Pegged Stablecoin? While the prospects are exciting, the journey to widespread adoption for a won-pegged stablecoin will undoubtedly face challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key factor. Governments worldwide are grappling with how to classify and regulate stablecoins, balancing innovation with consumer protection and financial stability. KG Inicis and KG Mobilians will need to navigate this evolving landscape carefully. Furthermore, consumer trust and education will be vital. For a stablecoin to succeed, users must feel confident in its stability and security. The companies will need to clearly communicate the benefits and address any concerns about digital asset risks. However, the existing robust e-payment infrastructure in South Korea, spearheaded by companies like KG Inicis and KG Mobilians, provides a strong foundation for integrating such a digital currency. The global trend towards central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) also provides context. While a private won-pegged stablecoin differs from a government-issued digital won, both reflect a broader shift towards digitized national currencies. This move by the South Korean payment giants could serve as a valuable precursor or complement to future government initiatives, offering practical insights into market demand and operational mechanics. In conclusion, the trademark filing by KG Inicis and KG Mobilians for a won-pegged stablecoin marks a pivotal moment for South Korea’s financial technology sector. It signifies a proactive and strategic embrace of digital currency, aiming to secure a leading position in a rapidly evolving market. As the world moves towards a more digitized economy, such initiatives are crucial for national competitiveness and financial innovation. This development promises to be an exciting space to watch, offering a glimpse into the future of payments and digital assets in the region. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is a won-pegged stablecoin?A1: A won-pegged stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is designed to remain stable by being directly tied, or ‘pegged,’ to the South Korean Won. This means one unit of the stablecoin would typically be worth one South Korean Won. Q2: Who are KG Inicis and KG Mobilians?A2: KG Inicis and KG Mobilians are prominent e-payment companies in South Korea. They provide various online payment processing services, facilitating digital transactions for businesses and consumers across the country. Q3: Why are these companies developing a won-pegged stablecoin?A3: They are developing it to secure an early market position in anticipation of future digital asset legislation. This strategic move aims to leverage their existing payment infrastructure and contribute to the evolution of digital finance in South Korea. Q4: What are the main benefits of using a won-pegged stablecoin?A4: Key benefits include price stability (avoiding crypto volatility), faster and cheaper transactions, enhanced accessibility for digital payments, and fostering innovation within the financial technology sector. Q5: What challenges might a won-pegged stablecoin face?A5: Challenges could include navigating complex and evolving regulatory landscapes, building widespread consumer trust and adoption, and ensuring robust technological security and infrastructure. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the exciting developments in South Korea’s digital finance space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Revolutionary Move by South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:35
US Lawmakers Press SEC to Implement Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Directive

Wall Street is poised for a seismic shift as Republican lawmakers rally behind a bold push to unlock 401(k) access to alternative assets, signaling game-changing potential for retirement savers across the country. US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Act on Trump Order Allowing Crypto in Retirement Plans House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill announced […]
Coinstats2025/09/23 09:30
Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift Are you keeping an eye on the cryptocurrency market? If so, you’ve probably heard about the buzz surrounding the Altcoin Season Index. This key indicator, which helps gauge the market’s sentiment towards altcoins versus Bitcoin, has recently experienced a notable drop. Understanding this movement is crucial for any investor looking to navigate the volatile world of digital assets. Decoding the Altcoin Season Index: What Does 64 Mean? The Altcoin Season Index, provided by CoinMarketCap, is a widely referenced metric that offers insights into market trends. It measures whether we are currently in an ‘altcoin season’ or a ‘Bitcoin season’. The index operates on a simple premise: An altcoin season is considered underway if 75% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A reading closer to 100 suggests a strong altcoin season, indicating that a broad range of altcoins are seeing significant gains relative to Bitcoin. Conversely, a lower reading, especially below 50, points towards a ‘Bitcoin season,’ where Bitcoin’s performance is generally superior. Recently, the Altcoin Season Index decreased to 64, a six-point drop from the previous day. While still above the ‘Bitcoin season’ threshold, this decline suggests a weakening momentum for altcoins compared to Bitcoin. It signals that fewer altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin, prompting investors to re-evaluate their strategies. Why This Altcoin Season Index Shift is Crucial for Investors A downward movement in the Altcoin Season Index carries significant implications for your investment portfolio. When the index drops, it often means that Bitcoin is beginning to reclaim market dominance or that the capital flowing into altcoins is slowing down. This shift can present both challenges and opportunities: Challenges for Altcoin Holders: If your portfolio is heavily weighted towards altcoins, you might see underperformance compared to Bitcoin. This could lead to a re-evaluation of your holdings. Opportunities for Bitcoin Holders: A stronger Bitcoin season often translates to significant gains for BTC, potentially solidifying its position as the market leader. Market Rebalancing: Investors might consider rebalancing their portfolios, perhaps by taking profits from altcoins that have performed well or by increasing their Bitcoin exposure. Understanding these shifts is key to making informed decisions. Historically, periods of a declining Altcoin Season Index have often preceded periods of Bitcoin outperformance, acting as a crucial indicator for savvy traders. Navigating the Market: Strategies During an Altcoin Season Index Decline Given the recent drop in the Altcoin Season Index, how should investors approach the market? It’s important not to panic, but rather to assess the situation strategically. Here are some actionable insights: Review Your Portfolio: Take a look at your current asset allocation. Are you comfortable with your altcoin exposure given the current trend? Research Strong Projects: Even during a ‘Bitcoin season,’ certain altcoins with strong fundamentals, innovative technology, or significant partnerships can still perform well. Deep research is always beneficial. Consider Bitcoin Exposure: If the trend continues, increasing your Bitcoin holdings could be a prudent move to capitalize on its potential strength. Practice Risk Management: Set stop-loss orders or take partial profits to protect your capital. Market conditions can change rapidly. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on other market indicators, news, and expert analyses to get a comprehensive view of the market. The market is dynamic, and the Altcoin Season Index is just one piece of the puzzle. Combining this information with other analysis tools can help you build a more resilient investment strategy. The Road Ahead: What Influences the Altcoin Season Index? The movement of the Altcoin Season Index is not isolated; it is influenced by a multitude of factors within the broader crypto ecosystem and global economy. Key elements that can sway the index include: Bitcoin’s Performance: As the dominant cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s price action often dictates the overall market sentiment. Strong Bitcoin rallies can pull capital away from altcoins. Macroeconomic Trends: Global economic conditions, inflation rates, interest rate decisions, and geopolitical events can all impact investor appetite for riskier assets like altcoins. New Narratives and Innovations: Breakthroughs in specific sectors like DeFi, NFTs, or GameFi can temporarily ignite altcoin interest, but broader market trends often prevail. Institutional Adoption: Increased institutional investment often targets Bitcoin first, potentially strengthening its dominance. While the recent drop suggests a shift, the crypto market is known for its rapid reversals. The Altcoin Season Index could recover if new catalysts emerge to fuel altcoin growth. However, for now, the signal points towards a period where Bitcoin might take the lead. The recent drop in the Altcoin Season Index to 64 is a significant development that demands attention from cryptocurrency investors. It signals a potential shift in market dynamics, moving away from broad altcoin outperformance towards a stronger Bitcoin presence. While this doesn’t mean the end for altcoins, it does highlight the importance of adaptability and informed decision-making. By understanding what the index signifies and adjusting your strategy accordingly, you can better navigate the evolving crypto landscape and position your portfolio for success. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is the Altcoin Season Index? A1: The Altcoin Season Index is a metric that indicates whether a majority of altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin over a 90-day period. A reading above 75 suggests an ‘altcoin season,’ while a lower reading implies a ‘Bitcoin season.’ Q2: What does a reading of 64 signify for the Altcoin Season Index? A2: A reading of 64, especially after a drop, indicates that fewer than 75% of the top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin. While not yet a full ‘Bitcoin season,’ it suggests weakening altcoin momentum relative to Bitcoin. Q3: Should I sell all my altcoins if the Altcoin Season Index drops? A3: Not necessarily. A drop in the Altcoin Season Index is a market indicator, not a definitive sell signal. It encourages investors to review their portfolios, research strong projects, and consider risk management strategies rather than making hasty decisions. Q4: How often does the Altcoin Season Index change? A4: The Altcoin Season Index is updated daily, reflecting the continuous performance comparison between altcoins and Bitcoin over the rolling 90-day period. Q5: What is considered a ‘Bitcoin season’? A5: A ‘Bitcoin season’ typically occurs when Bitcoin significantly outperforms most altcoins. While there isn’t a universally agreed-upon index number, a reading well below 50 on the Altcoin Season Index often points to such a period. Q6: Are there any benefits to a Bitcoin season for altcoin investors? A6: Yes, a Bitcoin season can present opportunities. It might allow investors to accumulate Bitcoin, which could then fuel a subsequent altcoin rally. It also allows for a re-evaluation of altcoin holdings, focusing on projects with stronger long-term potential. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them understand the implications of the Altcoin Season Index drop! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index: Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 08:55
