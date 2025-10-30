BursaDEX+
$1.7 Trillion T. Rowe Price Files for First U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF, Boosting SHIB’s Adoption

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 22:04
T. Rowe Price has officially filed for the Shiba Inu ETF with the U.S. SEC. If approved, this could be the first Spot product tied to the SHIB token.

T. Rowe Price Files for First-Ever Shiba Inu ETF

The $1.7 trillion investment giant, T. Rowe Price, has submitted an S-1 filing for the first U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF. The SEC filing states that the proposed fund will provide exposure to a number of well-known digital assets, such as Shiba Inu, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana.

The ETF is designed to outperform the FTSE Crypto U.S. Listed Index, which tracks the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Crucially, the inclusion of SHIB in the filing makes T. Rowe Price one of the first major asset managers to recognize the meme coin’s ecosystem. The fund will be structured as an actively managed ETF, giving portfolio managers flexibility to adjust allocations in response to market conditions.

The news was celebrated across the Shiba Inu community, with ecosystem lead LucieSHIB calling it “big news for SHIB.” 

The filing also outlines other ecosystem components, including LEASH, BONE, TREAT, and projects such as Shibarium and ShibaSwap.

According to analysts, this may result in institutional investor inflows, which would raise demand and accelerate the market.

U.S. Government Shutdown Fails to Slow Crypto ETF Expansion

The Shiba Inu ETF filing follows a growing wave of digital asset ETFs gaining traction on Wall Street. Despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, several crypto-based funds have gone live in recent weeks, including the Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) and Grayscale’s GSOL.

Under the SEC’s current guidance, certain ETF filings can become effective automatically after 20 days. This gives early issuers an advantage in the increasingly competitive digital asset space. Analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence noted that this procedural loophole could accelerate the rollout of crypto funds.

Hunter Horsley, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, shared in the positive sentiment.

Following the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, asset managers are racing to expand their exposure to other high-demand digital assets. Currently, the products oversee more than $170 billion in assets.

Source: https://coingape.com/1-7-trillion-t-rowe-price-files-for-first-u-s-spot-shiba-inu-etf-boosting-shibs-adoption/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

