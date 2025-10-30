$1.7 Trillion T. Rowe Price Files for First U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF, Boosting SHIB’s Adoption

T. Rowe Price has officially filed for the Shiba Inu ETF with the U.S. SEC. If approved, this could be the first Spot product tied to the SHIB token.

T. Rowe Price Files for First-Ever Shiba Inu ETF

The $1.7 trillion investment giant, T. Rowe Price, has submitted an S-1 filing for the first U.S. Spot Shiba Inu ETF. The SEC filing states that the proposed fund will provide exposure to a number of well-known digital assets, such as Shiba Inu, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana.

The ETF is designed to outperform the FTSE Crypto U.S. Listed Index, which tracks the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Crucially, the inclusion of SHIB in the filing makes T. Rowe Price one of the first major asset managers to recognize the meme coin’s ecosystem. The fund will be structured as an actively managed ETF, giving portfolio managers flexibility to adjust allocations in response to market conditions.

The news was celebrated across the Shiba Inu community, with ecosystem lead LucieSHIB calling it “big news for SHIB.”

The filing also outlines other ecosystem components, including LEASH, BONE, TREAT, and projects such as Shibarium and ShibaSwap.

According to analysts, this may result in institutional investor inflows, which would raise demand and accelerate the market.

U.S. Government Shutdown Fails to Slow Crypto ETF Expansion

The Shiba Inu ETF filing follows a growing wave of digital asset ETFs gaining traction on Wall Street. Despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, several crypto-based funds have gone live in recent weeks, including the Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) and Grayscale’s GSOL.

Under the SEC’s current guidance, certain ETF filings can become effective automatically after 20 days. This gives early issuers an advantage in the increasingly competitive digital asset space. Analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence noted that this procedural loophole could accelerate the rollout of crypto funds.

Hunter Horsley, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, shared in the positive sentiment.

Following the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, asset managers are racing to expand their exposure to other high-demand digital assets. Currently, the products oversee more than $170 billion in assets.