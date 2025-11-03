BursaDEX+
Whale Alert reports that 1 billion $XRP has been unlocked from escrow, prompting market watchers to monitor liquidity and price impact.Whale Alert reports that 1 billion $XRP has been unlocked from escrow, prompting market watchers to monitor liquidity and price impact.

1 Billion XRP Unlocked from Escrow at Ripple: What It Means for XRP Price

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/03 22:15
XRP
XRP$2.501+9.07%
xrp2 (1)

Whale Alert on Monday flagged a flurry of large XRP movements, posting three separate tweets that together pointed to a billion tokens being released from escrow. The tracker first reported 200 million XRP being unlocked, followed by a 300 million XRP release, and then a 500 million XRP transaction that it tied to Ripple itself. The raw Whale Alert notices called attention to the scale of the transfers and sent traders scrambling to work out whether these were routine escrow operations or a signal of something larger.

Those messages arrive against the background of Ripple’s predictable monthly escrow routine. The company historically schedules the unlocking of up to 1 billion XRP at the start of each month and then typically re-locks the bulk of that allocation, using only a few hundred million XRP for operational needs, partner deals and liquidity operations. The monthly rhythm is transparent and auditable on-chain, but the sheer size of these particular transfers still matters because of what they mean for available supply and investor sentiment.

To put the scale in dollar terms, XRP is trading around $2.40 at the time of writing, which values 200 million XRP at roughly $480.7 million, 300 million XRP at about $721.1 million, and 500 million XRP at roughly $1.20 billion. Those figures are calculated from live exchange prices and therefore move as the market moves, but they make clear why large escrow transactions attract so much attention: we are talking about sums measured in the hundreds of millions and low billions of dollars.

Experts had already been pointing to a scheduled November unlock of about 1 billion XRP, a routine release that at today’s prices works out to roughly $2.4 billion. Some analysts framed this month’s unlocking as routine housekeeping, while others warned that the optics of large on-chain movements can still trigger short-term volatility, particularly in a market where momentum and narratives drive rapid re-pricing. Ripple often relocks most of the monthly release, leaving only what it needs for corporate and ecosystem purposes.

What to Expect

How the market reacts depends on context. In prior months, when Ripple let XRP out of escrow and deployed only a portion, prices often shrugged the action off; in other cases, announced or perceived selling pressure has contributed to short-term pullbacks. Traders looking at order books and derivatives flows will be watching for large sell orders, sudden increases in liquidity at major exchanges, or coordinated movements from institutional wallets.

XRP’s live market indicators show the token has slipped from recent highs and was trading lower on the day these tweets circulated. Experts flagged both the potential for increased liquidity and the risk that nervous holders might use the moment to take profits, adding to downward pressure.

Longer-term holders point out that Ripple’s escrow program was explicitly designed to bring predictability to supply: the monthly release and re-escrow mechanism has been public and auditable since it was put in place. Still, bouts of volatility around these events are normal, and some analysts argue the focus should be on adoption metrics, exchange flows, and on-chain demand indicators rather than a single set of transfers.

For now, XRP remains one of the top market cap tokens, and the escrow headlines are a reminder of how tokenomics and corporate token management can intersect with market psychology. The immediate takeaway is straightforward: expect noise. Large on-chain transfers like the three Whale Alert notices are newsworthy because they change the numbers that matter to liquidity, but they don’t automatically translate to sustained price direction.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

