Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 02:13
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003523-8.46%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.009124-18.44%

The Federal Reserve has decided to keep interest rates at current levels, maintaining a cautious stance on inflation.

A strong labor market, steady growth, and somewhat elevated inflation prompted the Fed to hold rates steady. On Wednesday, June 18, the Federal Open Market Committee announced it would maintain rates in the 4.25% to 4.5% range, in line with market expectations. The FOMC noted that future rate decisions will remain data-dependent.

Bitcoin (BTC) remained resilient ahead of the Fed decision, recovering some earlier losses. BTC was trading at $104,364, up 0.43% over the past 24 hours, while the total crypto market cap rose 0.22% to $3.23 trillion.

The Fed’s decision came amid growing tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict, which is fueling macroeconomic uncertainty. Rising oil prices could reignite inflationary pressures, which have shown signs of easing in recent months.

Due to this uncertainty, the market consensus was that the Fed would keep the rates stable. A CME Group’s poll showed a likelihood of 99.9% that the Fed would maintain rates, despite ongoing pressures from the White House.

Trump continues to pressure the Fed

On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that “stupid” Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely keep the rates at their current levels. The remarks were part of ongoing attacks on the Fed, with Trump urging them to lower rates by 2 points.

Trump argues that lower rates would stimulate economic activity and boost the stock market. However, the Fed has continued to prioritize inflation control and has so far resisted political pressure, especially amid lingering inflationary risks, partially driven by the tariff regime introduced under Trump’s own administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.91-7.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1149-10.51%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.118002-9.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.39%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4539-12.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000965-7.91%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01545-5.03%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003523-6.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08501-3.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028