Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

By: PANews
2022/09/19 10:00

SINGAPORE — TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced the DJ line-up of AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s September edition. Headlined by Istanbul-based DJ and producer Carlita, electronic icon DJ Tennis, and Moojo, Mo-Shi and Leon (Calamar Crew), AFTER 2049 will be taking place on Friday, 30 September as it takes over the rooftop of the city's most iconic building, Marina Bay Sands.

Occupying both the iconic observation deck that offers unparalleled, uninterrupted views of the Singapore skyline, and CÉ LA VI, one of Singapore’s most iconic nightlife institutions, AFTER 2049 will be hosted in tandem with the first practice round of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022. The exclusive event will feature exhilarating views of the night race at what’s set to be the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend’s largest party.

Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “AFTER 2049 is our way of thanking our community, partners and speakers who’ve supported us from day one. We’re thrilled to be bringing some of the biggest names in electronic music, while showcasing some of the rising stars in the region. Coming on the back of what’s going to be Asia’s largest crypto event with over 5,000 attendees, AFTER 2049 is set to raise the bar for nightlife events in Singapore and the broader Asia Pacific region.”

A limited number of tickets for AFTER 2049 will be sold via Resident Advisor from 13 September onwards.

TOKEN2049 Singapore marks the conference’s Singapore debut which runs from 28 to 29 September ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. Sponsors of AFTER 2049 include Asia’s one-stop gateway to Web 3.0 and one of the region’s leading providers of non-custodial staking services RockX; core blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies; leading blockchain and digital currency-focused venture capital firm Cypher Capital; one-stop, cross-chain aggregator for decentralised finance and metaverse products XY Finance; Asia-based full-stack proprietary venture capital firm Newman Capital; and Singapore-based crypto unicorn and digital assets financial services platform Matrixport.

Attendees will be able to hear from some of the industry’s leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders on all aspects of the broader crypto and Web3 arena. As part of Asia Crypto Week, TOKEN2049 attendees can expect to attend a full line-up of side events, conferences, networking events, workshops, and parties taking place throughout the week.

Additional sponsors for AFTER 2049 include leading South Korean game company Wemade; world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives copy trade platform Bitget; the EOS Network Foundation which is building a coordinated future for the EOS Network through decentralization and community; digital asset exchange AAX; global online identity verification platform Trulioo; cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange OKX; decentralised and open-source protocol Syscoin; global digital assets exchange Zipmex; and collaborative Web3 credential infrastructure Galxe.

To purchase tickets for AFTER 2049, please visit: https://ra.co/events/1578263.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]
