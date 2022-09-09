Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

By: PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Dancing Seahorse, the innovative Web3 business that aims to disrupt the music industry, has announced that they will be the headline sponsor at the forthcoming Web3 conference Zebu Live.

Ashton Barger, Events & Partnerships Manager at Zebu Digital, commented:

“We are partnering with Dancing Seahorse as we share the same core vision of driving adoption and pushing for greatness in the Web3 space. Zebu Live supports the way in which they aim to disrupt the music industry by using the technologies of Web3. We are extremely grateful for their support as our title sponsor and for trusting us to put on a great event. We can’t wait to see Dancing Seahorse achieve greatness as they are backed by a phenomenal team with some of the best connections in the music and web3 industries. We know they have some really exciting plans lined up that will wow the attendees at the conference venue and the after party!”

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.

Following the success of last year’s Web3 conference - conceived and executed by leading Web3 marketing agency Zebu Digital- this year’s Zebu Live event will see even more participation from high-profile sponsors, media partners, and key industry figures - including Dragon & Thirdweb Co-Founder Steven Bartlett and Founder and CEO of Aave Stani Kulechov.

As the headline sponsor for Zebu Live, and as firm believers in the Web3 space, Dancing Seahorse will provide fundamental support and expertise, bringing immense value to the conference, and reflecting the core tenets and principles of Zebu Live.

Dancing Seahorse is perfectly situated to drive adoption of the Web3 industry, with their goal to fund the future of the music industry through NFTs providing the perfect collaboration between the traditional music industry and the growing Web3 space.

Dancing Seahorse provides access to once-in-a-lifetime exclusive experiences, financial rewards and a wealth of networking opportunities - all backed by some of the world’s most prominent music artists and investors. For the last 6 months, the whole Web3 and NFT community has been craving a project that demonstrates how blockchain technology can disrupt global industries. Dancing Seahorse provides the most amazing IRL experiences with the highest quality handcrafted 3D art.

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, the partnership between Zebu Live and Dancing Seahorse is an example of how collaboration is key to the development of the Web3 space.

Chris Joyce, Creative Director at Dancing Seahorse, commented on the partnership between Dancing Seahorse and Zebu Live, noting:

“We are thrilled to be supporting Zebu Live as headline sponsor at this year's event. As a project that demonstrates how blockchain technology can disrupt global industries, Dancing Seahorse is perfectly positioned to be a representative of the limitless possibilities of Web3. We look forward to showcasing the brilliance of the Web3 industry, and anticipate celebrating the success of London’s leading Web3 conference”

In addition to the headline sponsor Dancing Seahorse, Zebu Live is sponsored by key industry figures, including Koinly, Tezosand Algorand, whose participation will allow the event to bring together some of the most influential communities in Web3. Further sponsors include NEAR, Cudos, SparkWorld*, Lens Protocol, Swapsicle, The Nemesis, Bolide, Thirdweb, and 50+ more partners found here.

Zebu Live will also feature 40+ sessions on Web 3, DeFi, NFTs, the Metaverse, DAOs, and GameFi, and is part of London Web 3 Week, running from September 19-25, featuring networking events and parties all week long. Alongside the array of partners, panels, and keynote speakers, Zebu Live will feature a Press Van, an NFT Gallery by Ethereal Collective that will showcase the top artists and creators in the industry, as well as a chill room, alpha stage, and VIP dinner.

With Zebu Live quickly becoming one of the top Web3 event brands in the world, their focus on curating the most innovative and interactive conferences will also reflect itself in their unmissable afterparty at the infamous KOKO nightclub in Camden which is free to access with a ticket. Afterparty Sponsors include Dancing Seahorse, Swapsicle, and Luno, with DJ Madlib set to headline and additional entertainment taking place throughout the night.

 

 

