Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

By: PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
FORM
FORM$1.1867-15.54%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.11109+35.08%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002268-14.83%

Zebu Live, the annual two-day live crypto conference experience that showcases the people of the Web3 revolution, has partnered up with decentralised cloud computing network Cudos and carbon management provider Blue Marble to make Zebu Live a completely carbon neutral event.Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Zebu Live is a showcase of 75 of the brightest speakers in the Web 3 industry from top global crypto companies, including Dragon & Thirdweb Co-Founder Steven Bartlett and Founder and CEO of Aave Stani Kulechov.

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry. With the Voluntary Carbon Market activity surpassing US$ 1 billion in 2021, and more than doubling in value since 2020, global climate action and development is growing rapidly.

Through the partnership with Cudos and Blue Marble, Zebu Live will achieve overall carbon neutrality. Blue Marble identifies potential emissions at an early stage to ensure they are accurately captured and to avoid or reduce them where possible. Any carbon emissions will be offset through high-quality Voluntary Carbon Credits and retired in the name of Zebu Live.

Henry Waite, Founder of Blue Marble commented on the partnership between Blue Marble and Zebu Live, noting:

“We are delighted to be supporting Zebu Live with their carbon management and in qualifying Zebu Live as a Certified Carbon Neutral Event. Our work includes accurately measuring the emissions of the event and offsetting them to negate the impact from an emissions perspective. The data will also be used to reduce the impacts of future events. The exercise and commitment supports their wider ambitions and purpose in driving for low carbon solutions, being accountable for their impacts and engaging in meaningful strategies to mitigate them”.

David Pugh-Jones, CMO of Cudos, also added:

"We're thrilled to be Zebu Live's Carbon Emissions Partners in collaboration with Blue Marble. As passionate as we are about the limitless possibilities of Web3 and the ever-expanding metaverse, we must continue minimising the environmental footprint of our digital lives. We're confident that the Zebu Live event is the perfect avenue for us to share and align our commitment to the United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals with a global audience of equally passionate Web3 and Blockchain pioneers,"

Ashton Barger, Events & Partnerships Manager Zebu Digital, commented:

“I couldn’t be more excited to offset our carbon footprint with the help of two incredible partners. It is very important for us at Zebu Digital to be conscious of our carbon footprint, and I believe all conferences, particularly those within the web3 industry, need to aim for net zero carbon emissions. Blue Marble has shown they have great expertise offsetting carbon footprint with UK events and businesses in a truly sustainable way. Partnering with them was a no-brainer and they’ve made the whole process very smooth. We are also delighted to be partnering with Cudos as they are an incredibly exciting project that will bring immense value to the web3 space. They are doing a great thing supporting net zero emissions.``

While the partnership will take place between Zebu Live, Cudos, and Blue Marble, the alliance will serve to empower and encourage the sustainable development of other industry events, and position Zebu Live as an industry standard.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Blue Marble is a carbon management advisory practice specialising in Events, Projects and bespoke requirements. Blue Marble also powers toolkits for organisations to monitor, reduce and offset emissions of any project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
1
1$0.015773+77.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/23 09:56
Share
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
1
1$0.015773+77.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-6.37%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.2839-6.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 10:15
Share
$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

Solana’s momentum has caught the eye of many traders, as price action hints at another upward move. If crucial support stays firm, the coin could soon revisit recent highs, maybe even set new ones. Market players are watching closely, waiting to see if trend signals line up for a bigger leap. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView […]
Solana
SOL$216.04-7.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1138-7.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000353-17.33%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 00:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

$SOL Outlook: $240-$260 Seems Likely for Now, with Major Upside if Key Levels Hold

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto