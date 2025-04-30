Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

By: PANews
2025/04/30 16:17
Moonveil
MORE$0.08651-1.94%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004471-14.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.14397-0.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02374-5.71%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02687-8.60%

Author: Frank, PANews

After the drastic market adjustments in the early stage, the cryptocurrency market in April seems to have a warm breeze. Although mainstream assets such as Bitcoin are still seeking direction within the range, the altcoin field has shown certain signs of recovery, and market sentiment has eased compared with before. In this month's market rebound (April 1 to April 28, 2025), how did various tokens perform? Which tracks and ecosystems are more resilient? PANews analyzed the data of mainstream USDT spot trading pairs on Binance, trying to reveal the true picture of the recent market.

Data description: This study is based on the USDT spot trading pair of Binance Exchange, combined with the basic information such as token classification and market value provided by Coingecko, and includes a total of 397 valid tokens for analysis. The time range is from April 1 to April 28, 2025. The increase or decrease is calculated based on the starting price (opening price on April 1) and the ending price (closing price on April 28) of this time period.

More than 70% of tokens rose, but the overall growth was mild

Judging from the overall data, the market did show a certain general rise in April. Among the 397 tokens we analyzed:

The average increase was 13.11% and the median was 7.73%. This shows that although the increase was the main theme, the overall increase was not strong and most tokens had limited increases.

The proportion of rising tokens reached 74.1%, and nearly three-quarters of the tokens rebounded in April. The proportion of falling tokens was 25.7%.

However, judging from the overall increase, in this wave of rebound, the tokens that have risen sharply are still in the minority, and the rebound range of most tokens is concentrated below 50%. The tokens with an increase of more than 100% account for only 3.0%, only 12, and 6 of them were listed on Binance in April. Therefore, the increase and decrease are calculated based on the opening price, and the increase looks higher than the actual amount. The tokens with an increase between 50% and 100% account for 3.3%. The tokens with an increase between 0% and 50% account for the highest proportion, reaching 67.8%.

This set of data shows that although market sentiment has recovered, it is still far from a comprehensive "altcoin season" frenzy. The increase in most tokens is relatively restrained, and the structural opportunities in the market seem to be greater than the general rise.

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

Looking at the list of rising stocks, we can find several characteristics:

Small-cap tokens dominate: A large number of tokens in the top 20 fall into the small-cap (<100 million) or medium-cap (100 million-1 billion) category, indicating that funds are seeking greater flexibility.

Signs of DeFi recovery: DeFi projects such as ALPACA, TURBO, and FIS appear at the top of the list.

AI and Meme remain popular: VIRTUAL (AI), BABYUSDT (Meme), PENGUUSDT (Meme) and others have performed well, continuing their previous market popularity.

Infrastructure and DEX: There are also multiple tokens on the list in the infrastructure and DEX tracks.

Specific ecosystems: Solana ecosystem and BNBChain ecosystem contributed a large number of tokens with the highest growth this month.

Year difference: New tokens have a bigger increase, while old projects perform the worst

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

In addition, there is a trend in this round of rebound, that is, the market still "buys new but not old". Data shows that the average performance of new coins launched in 2025 is still the best, with an average increase of 33.66%, significantly higher than other years. This shows that the market's preference for new assets still exists. The tokens launched in 2023 and 2022 performed second. Interestingly, although the number of tokens launched in 2024 is the largest, at 63, the average increase is only 11.25%. It performed mediocre this month, and the average increase is even slightly higher than the old currencies in 2019 and 2020. For older projects, the average increase in tokens in 2017 was the lowest. In 2021, as the last round of bull market, I don't know whether it is because the bubble of bull market tokens is bigger or for other reasons, the increase ranks second to last.

Judging from this data distribution, the tokens launched in the bear market from 2022 to 2023 have more stamina, while the tokens launched in the bull market seem to lack long-term vitality.

Infrastructure and AI performed well

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

From the perspective of track classification, wallets, infrastructure (average increase of 27.38%) and AI (average increase of 21%) have become the three tracks with the highest average increase this month. However, because there are only 4 samples of tokens in the wallet track, and mainly because WCT is a newly launched project that has raised the overall level, the actual increase in the wallet track may be only about 5% overall. Meme and DEX follow closely behind. This is related to the distribution of tokens at the top of the increase list.

As one of the largest sectors, DeFi has performed well on average. Although the Smart Contract Platform category has many tokens, its overall growth rate is relatively lagging. The RWA track, which has attracted much attention recently, performed mediocre this month. The worst performers are Metaverse and Oracle, but the effective sample size of these two tracks is relatively small in this statistics.

Sui, Base, and Solana ecosystems have seen greater average increases

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

Among the different blockchain ecosystems, Sui ecosystem has the largest increase. Although the number of Sui ecosystem tokens launched on Binance is relatively small, combined with the overall market data, Sui is indeed the best performing ecosystem in this round of rebound. Next is the Base ecosystem, Avalanche ecosystem and Solana ecosystem, which showed relatively stronger average increase data in April. However, since there are fewer data for Base and Avalanche, combined with the actual overall data, the Base ecosystem has indeed ushered in a large rebound, and the actual performance of Avalanche may be far lower than this data. Arbitrum ecosystem follows closely. Although Ethereum and BNBChain, the two major ecosystems, have the largest number of tokens, their overall performance is close to or slightly lower than the market average. Polygon, Cosmos and Polkadot ecosystems performed relatively poorly this month. However, because this part of the data is only the tokens launched on Binance, there is still a large gap with the overall data of each ecosystem token.

Mid- and large-cap tokens perform better on average

Altcoin recovery in April: more than 70% rose, small-cap coins dominated the list of gains

In this analysis, PANews also added a dimension, which is the performance of tokens of different market capitalizations in this round of rise. Interestingly, contrary to the commonly believed impression that small market capitalizations are more resilient, in the data for April, the average increase in medium-market capitalization (100 million-1 billion) and large-market capitalization (>1 billion) tokens was slightly higher than that of small-market capitalization (<100 million) tokens. This may suggest that in this round of rebound, funds are more inclined to flow to assets that already have a certain foundation and consensus, rather than purely pursuing small currencies with high risk and high elasticity. In terms of quantity, the majority of tokens on Binance are small-market capitalization tokens with a market capitalization of less than 100 million, reaching 242, accounting for 60%. The second largest number of tokens is medium-market capitalization, which is 116. There are only 28 tokens with a market capitalization of more than 1 billion US dollars. From this point of view, the scale of the overall token market is still relatively dispersed.

In general, in this round of rebound in April, at least in terms of the overall increase and the number of tokens with high increase, it may not have ushered in the big reversal that people hoped for. Another interesting phenomenon is that new tokens seem to be more favored by the market, while tokens launched in the last bull market are not very popular. In addition, the increase in tokens with medium and large market capitalizations is generally larger, but tokens with small market capitalizations seem to be more likely to create high-multiple increases (among the top 20 tokens with the highest increase, 12 tokens have a market value of less than 100 million). For investors, the current market may be more suitable for selecting individual coins and tracks, rather than expecting a comprehensive "copycat season" general increase.

(The content of this article is based on historical data analysis and does not constitute any investment advice. The crypto market fluctuates drastically, so investment should be cautious.)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.011115-10.00%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014363+4.32%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-2.31%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03978-7.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$220.86-6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,607.11-2.33%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race