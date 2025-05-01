Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

By: PANews
2025/05/01 15:10
Core DAO
CORE$0.41-7.84%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01722-12.41%

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Original article: Dune, Slice Analytics

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Among the many innovations in the blockchain industry, the decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) is rapidly emerging as a bridge for real-world assets to be put on the chain. Whether it is shared GPUs, telecommunications networks, or street map collection, DePIN is reshaping the way infrastructure is built and operated through cryptographic incentive mechanisms. Solana is gradually becoming the core platform of this trend, and its high-performance network provides an ideal expansion soil for the DePIN project.

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana. The report data is as of April 22, 2025, providing us with a clear picture of this emerging ecosystem and revealing the real and verifiable growth trajectory behind it.

DePIN Concept and Solana Advantages

What is DePIN?

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) is an innovative model that uses cryptocurrency incentives to launch and operate real-world infrastructure. These projects typically target markets with strong demand but inefficient supply, and revitalize idle resources (such as idle GPUs, wireless bandwidth, etc.). Unlike the traditional infrastructure model dominated by large enterprises, DePIN distributes ownership to individuals, thereby improving efficiency, enhancing resilience, and expanding accessibility.

Why Solana?

Solana, with its high throughput, low transaction fees, and composable infrastructure, is an ideal platform for transparent expansion of DePIN applications. Its thriving ecosystem and strong developer community are making it the center of this emerging field. As Amira Valliani, head of DePIN at the Solana Foundation, said:

"Decentralized Pinning is about to reach escape velocity. This innovative business model has proven its ability to scale physical infrastructure networks faster and cheaper in a community-driven way — and it’s all happening on Solana. The world’s largest decentralized pinning projects chose to build on Solana because of its high-performance and active capital markets, and stayed because of its thriving community ecosystem."

DePIN Market Overview

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

As of April 2025, the total on-chain market value of global DePIN projects (excluding independent project L1/chain) has reached US$7.1 billion, of which the total market value of DePIN projects on Solana is US$3.25 billion, ahead of other blockchain platforms such as EVM ($2.84 billion) and Cosmos ($652.5 million), Cardano ($195.2 million), and Sora ($160.1 million).

Calculated by average market capitalization per project, Solana once again leads with $191.3 million, followed by Cardano ($97.6 million), Cosmos ($93.2 million), Sora ($80.1 million), and EVM ($40.6 million).

Project Category Distribution

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

DePIN projects are mainly divided into five categories:

  • Compute : 71.2% of the market share, providing decentralized processing power, GPU and computing infrastructure, such as Render, io.net, Nosana, LooPIN Network, Hivello
  • Wireless : 22.2% market share, providing community-driven wireless and mobile access networks, such as Helium, ROAM Token, Helium Mobile
  • Sensor : Collect real-world data through distributed sensor devices, such as Hivemapper, Geodnet, WeatherXM, and NATIX Network
  • Server : Provides distributed cloud and storage servers for hosting or accessing data, such as Shadow Token, ScPrime
  • AI: Decentralized networks that support AI data generation, annotation, or robotics, such as UpRock, Homebrew Robotics Club

The compute and wireless categories together account for 93.4% of the market share and are also the categories with the highest average market capitalization. Compute networks such as Render and io.net provide high-market-cap utility tokens for AI workloads, while wireless projects such as Helium and ROAM represent the most mature and widely adopted infrastructure layer.

Node Growth and Network Participation

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

As of April 22, 2025, the total number of registered on-chain nodes for the DePIN project on Solana reached 238,165. DePIN nodes are physical or digital infrastructure units, such as GPUs, IoT hotspots, or dashcams, that perform key network functions such as computing, data collection, or wireless transmission. The growth in the number of nodes reflects the scale, decentralization, and practicality of the network, with more nodes generally meaning stronger coverage, higher participation, and reliability.

In terms of node growth, the Solana DePIN project shows obvious changes. Hivemapper initially led, but Helium quickly surpassed after the launch of Helium Mobile and now accounts for more than 60% of the new node share. Although Render contributes fewer new nodes, it leads in per-node revenue. Nosana gains traction in early 2025, while Uprock flattens out after rapid growth in late 2024.

On-chain network income

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

As the cryptocurrency industry matures, on-chain revenue has become a key indicator for assessing project feasibility, product-market fit, and sustainable business models. As of April 22, 2025, the total on-chain revenue of the DePIN project on Solana reached $5.98 million.

DePIN projects have steadily increased revenue on Solana, from approximately $4,000 per week in April 2023 to over $100,000 per week in early 2025, peaking at $130,000 in mid-April. Helium is the top weekly earner at $60,000 (60% share), while Render leads in total revenue ($2.65 million compared to Helium’s $2.3 million). Render also holds the record for peak weekly revenue of $300,000 set in late 2024. These trends highlight rising adoption, with each project gaining traction at different points in the DePIN growth cycle.

Analysis of major projects

1. Helium: The leader in decentralized wireless networks

Helium is a decentralized wireless network that enables individuals to deploy hotspots and provide low-cost, secure connectivity for IoT and mobile devices. Users are rewarded with HNT tokens for extending coverage and routing data.

Key Milestones:

  • 2013: Helium is founded
  • 2019: Helium hotspots launched, users start earning HNT for coverage
  • 2023: Migrate to Solana for increased scalability and speed
  • 2024: Public launch of Helium Mobile, a decentralized 5G service
  • 2025: Zero Plan, the first free 5G mobile phone plan in the United States, is launched
  • 2025: SEC drops lawsuit against Nova Labs, confirming Helium’s token model does not violate securities laws
  • 2025: Helium partners with AT&T to provide nationwide Wi-Fi coverage

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Key Stats:

  • Total subscribers: 176,301
  • Total nodes: 69,449
  • Total on-chain revenue: $2.29 million

Helium's subscriber growth is subject to clear product-driven inflection points. In January 2024, Helium Mobile saw 10,300 new subscribers in the week following its official launch, facilitating the deployment of more hotspots and network expansion. Subsequently, the launch of Zero Plan (the first free 5G mobile phone plan in the United States) in February 2025 triggered a second wave of growth, quickly filling up the waiting list. After the free plan was opened to everyone in April, the number of users peaked again at 10,000.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

As of the reporting period, Helium had a total of 176,301 subscribers and 69,449 nodes. The composition of nodes shows a changing trend, with particularly strong growth in the mobile data-only category. The report points out that two major events drove the peak of node deployment. The first was the collaboration with Ameriband in October 2024, which added more than 100,000 data-only hotspots at retail and commercial sites in the United States; the second was the cancellation of the Zero Plan waiting list in April 2025, when user growth accelerated again.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Helium generates on-chain revenue through its unique burn-mint model, where users can convert HNT into non-transferable data credits (DCs) to access services on its IoT and mobile networks. Specifically, mobile data is billed at $0.50 per gigabyte (i.e. 50,000 DCs), while IoT usage is charged per 24-byte message increment. The company's revenue has grown steadily, reaching a record of $66,000 per week in December 2024 and reaching a sustained peak of $63,000 per week again in April 2025.

2. Hivemapper: Decentralized Map Network

Hivemapper is a decentralized, community-driven mapping network where users are rewarded with HONEY tokens for collecting street-level images through dashcams. By turning everyday driving into a data source, Hivemapper provides fresher and more dynamic maps for areas such as transportation, logistics, and autonomous driving.

Key Milestones:

  • 2022: Launch of Hivemapper network and HONEY token
  • 2023: Network maps more than 1 million unique road kilometres
  • 2024: Launch of Bee dashcam for high-quality image capture
  • 2024: Release Beekeeper, a fleet management tool with no SaaS lock-in
  • 2025: Bee Maps begins serving major customers such as TomTom, Mapbox and Trimble

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Key Stats:

  • Total nodes: 77,483
  • Weekly rewards: Over $60,000 in HONEY

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

As of April 2025, the network has 77,483 nodes, most of which are active in AI training and bounty activities, but less than 10% of nodes are rewarded for map coverage. Although Hivemapper's weekly rewards have declined from the peak of $1.4 million in December 2023, the network still distributes more than $60,000 in HONEY tokens per week. It is worth noting that although less than 10% of nodes actively contribute to map coverage, these nodes always receive about 80% of the total rewards.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Hivemapper earns revenue by selling Map Credits (worth $0.005 each), which are purchased by burning HONEY tokens and used to access map data. Revenue trends show a peak of $30,000 per week by the end of 2023 and exceeding $50,000 per week between April and May 2024.

3. Render: Decentralized GPU Rendering Network

Render Network is a high-performance distributed GPU rendering network that facilitates a computing marketplace between GPU providers and requesters using industry-leading OTOY Inc. software. GPU owners can monetize their idle GPUs by providing computing power to creators seeking rendering resources. It provides scalable, economical rendering services for 3D graphics, dynamic design, and AI workloads.

Key Milestones:

  • 2021: Render decentralized rendering network launched
  • 2023: Migrate to Solana and upgrade token to RENDER
  • 2024: OctaneRender for Blender integration via RNP-017

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Key Stats:

  • Active on-chain nodes: 3,784
  • RENDER tokens burned: over 121 million
  • Tokens distributed to node operators: Over 2.4 million

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

The Render network allows anyone with idle GPU capacity to become a node operator and contribute computing power to decentralized rendering and AI infrastructure. Node operators rent out their GPU power to artists, studios, and AI developers who need scalable, on-demand computing, and in return they receive RENDER tokens.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

As of April 2025, the Render Network has 3,784 active on-chain nodes, providing decentralized computing power for a growing ecosystem of creative and AI applications. To date, users accessing GPU power have burned more than 121 million RENDER tokens, while more than 2.4 million tokens have been minted to reward node operators, showing healthy demand and active participation in the ecosystem. Earlier news showed that revenue peaked at nearly $300,000 per week from November to December 2024, thanks to key upgrades (RNP-016 to 018), expanded artist incentives, and the Advent Calendar event with free GPU points and prizes. Another significant peak occurred in mid-April 2025, with weekly revenue reaching $70,000, indicating that creator demand and network adoption are recovering.

4. Nosana: Decentralized AI computing network

Nosana is a decentralized computing network that allows users to run AI inference tasks through a global GPU host grid. Participants register idle GPUs as nodes and earn $NOS tokens by completing tasks in the network's specific job market. Nosana's solution provides a scalable, censorship-resistant alternative that leverages underutilized GPU resources around the world, providing a more cost-effective option for AI computing.

Key Milestones:

  • 2024: Launch of the global test grid
  • 2024: Release Node V2, significantly improving performance
  • 2025: GPU Market Mainnet Launch

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Key Stats:

  • Number of nodes worldwide: More than 4,200
  • Daily active nodes: from an average of 300 in 2024 to more than 600 in 2025

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

In January 2025, Nosana officially launched its decentralized GPU marketplace to the public. This launch, after a year of closed beta, triggered a significant increase in node activity: daily active nodes increased from an average of 300 in 2024 to over 600, peaking at over 800 in March 2025. This growth indicates increasing adoption among GPU hosts and AI developers.

With over 4,200 nodes onboarded worldwide, Nosana has demonstrated scalable performance and sustained activity, becoming a strong decentralized alternative to traditional computing providers. Its on-chain activity is driven by node operators interacting with the work market, reflecting the actual usage of its decentralized GPU network. The network reached an all-time high of over 200,000 operations per week in May 2024 and has stabilized at around 80,000 operations, showing healthy, sustained demand for computing tasks.

Most of the activity comes from three key instruction types: create new jobs, queue nodes to perform tasks, and complete tasks and pay rewards. These three instructions represent the core work life cycle on the network and maintain a relatively stable usage pattern. Less common instructions such as stop, exit, and cleanup, about 1,000 times per week, show a low rate of early task termination or cleanup, further indicating system stability and good alignment of incentive mechanisms.

5. UpRock: Mobile-first data intelligence network

UpRock is a decentralized data intelligence network driven by a mobile-first DePIN model. Users can share unused internet bandwidth and computing power through the UpRock app, turning everyday devices into passive data contributors and earning $UPT tokens. These resources provide real-time, geographically diverse, and censorship-resistant data support for AI models.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

UpRock monetizes through SaaS subscriptions and pay-per-use APIs, with a portion of revenue used for on-chain $UPT token buybacks to fund contributor rewards and strengthen the ecosystem. After peaking at over $3,000 per week in February 2025, on-chain network revenue has remained stable at $1,500 per week.

Conclusion and key insights

  • Solana’s leadership in DePIN : If the protocol chooses not to launch its own independent L1/blockchain, Solana has become the leading chain for DePIN, with a total market value of $3.25 billion for DePIN projects and an average market value of $191.3 million per project.
  • On-chain activity proves the actual value of DePIN : DePIN is more than just a narrative. Projects such as Helium, Render, and Hivemapper have generated nearly $6 million in on-chain network revenue, a strong signal of real product-market fit.
  • Computing and Wireless Categories Dominate the Market : The Computing (71.2%) and Wireless (22.2%) categories lead the market share in the Solana DePIN space (combined 93.4%).
  • Node growth and service adoption accelerated : Helium surpassed 176,000 mobile users and 69,000 nodes, while Hivemapper and Render continued to expand their contributor base. Nosana doubled the number of active nodes after mainnet launch.
  • Transparency challenges remain : Despite its practical applications, DePIN remains one of the most difficult areas of crypto to track on-chain activity due to its reliance on off-chain hardware and third-party integrations. While progress has been made, fully transparent and consistent on-chain measurement is still a work in progress.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.011115-10.00%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014363+4.32%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-2.31%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03978-7.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$220.86-6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,607.11-2.33%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race