PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

By: PANews
2025/05/01 17:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.698-7.75%
Xai
XAI$0.04415-10.71%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010528+21.02%

Today's news tips:

Binance Alpha Launches Shadow (SHADOW)

World launches in the US, plans to release Visa card and Tinder pilot

Movement Labs postpones MoveDrop plan due to market anomalies and attacks

Moonshot announces the launch of New XAI gork ($gork)

Grayscale Launches Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR) to Track Companies Using Bitcoin Financial Strategies

3.7 million of the 7 million crypto projects listed by Coingecko in the past five years have failed, accounting for 87.4% in 2024-2025

Analysis: “Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets”

Deribit: $2.85 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $90,000

Regulatory/Macro

North Carolina House of Representatives passes state crypto investment bill, allowing up to 5% of state investments to be used in digital assets

The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill by a vote of 71 to 44 to allow the state treasurer to invest public funds in approved cryptocurrencies. The bill, proposed by Republican House Speaker Destin Hall, allows up to 5% of state investments to be used for digital assets, but requires independent third-party assessments to ensure investment safety and compliance. The new amendment also allows for a study of the feasibility of retirement and deferred compensation plan members investing in digital assets in the form of exchange-traded products (ETPs). In addition, the House of Representatives passed the State Investment Modernization Act, which plans to establish the North Carolina Investment Authority (NCIA) to take over the investment management responsibilities of the Secretary of the Treasury.

Crypto Innovation Council CCI calls on SEC to clarify staking rules

The Crypto Industry Alliance called on the U.S. SEC to provide clear, principled guidance on staking activities. In an open letter, the Cryptocurrency Innovation Council (CCI) asked the SEC to clarify that staking is not an investment activity and suggested consistency with the SEC's previous position on mining, stablecoins and meme coins. The alliance, which is backed by companies such as Consensys, Kraken, Ava Labs and Galaxy, emphasizes that staking is a technical mechanism used to protect blockchain networks, not an investment solution. During the staking process, users participate in validating transactions and protecting the network by locking tokens, thereby earning rewards. The alliance urged the SEC to issue a statement clarifying that staking and related services are not subject to securities regulation, and to propose industry standards for staking services to ensure transparency and user control. The letter from the Crypto Innovation Council also proposed a framework for staking service providers, including user disclosure, transparency in reward distribution, and user control over staked assets.

Nigerian Government Passes Law Recognizing Bitcoin as a Security

Nigerian President Tinubu signed the Investment and Securities Act 2025 last month, officially recognizing Bitcoin and other digital assets as securities. The new bill replaces the Investment and Securities Act of 2007 and aims to update the regulatory framework of Nigeria's capital market to meet current economic realities and long-term challenges.

Metaplanet to Establish US Subsidiary to Accelerate Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp., in Florida to promote its Bitcoin financial strategy and global expansion. The subsidiary has a registered capital of US$250 million and is expected to be established in May 2025 and headquartered in Miami. The new subsidiary will improve Bitcoin acquisition efficiency, enhance financial flexibility, and support the company's strategic positioning in the US market. It is reported that Metaplanet has acquired approximately 68 billion yen in Bitcoin.

Ant Digital launches Jovay, a Layer2 blockchain designed for RWA transactions, using TEE and zk dual proof system

Ant Digital launched Jovay, a Layer2 blockchain for overseas markets, which is designed specifically for RWA transactions and supports 100,000 TPS and 100 millisecond response time. Jovay uses TEE and zk dual proof systems, which can seamlessly connect to Layer1 blockchains such as Ethereum, helping to transform global new energy assets into tradable digital assets.

Viewpoint

Analysis: $93,198 and $83,444 are key support levels for Bitcoin

According to crypto analyst Ali, the two most critical support levels for Bitcoin in the current market are $93,198 and $83,444. These support levels are key areas that investors need to pay close attention to when market momentum changes.

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: optimistically, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000

CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr analyzed three possible trends for Bitcoin in the next six months. Currently, the momentum on the Bitcoin chain shows signs of "starting". In the optimistic scenario, if the relevant indicator breaks through 1.0 and maintains, the price of Bitcoin may rise to $150,000 to $175,000. In the basic scenario, the indicator fluctuates between 0.8-1.0, and the price will hover between $90,000 and $110,000. In the pessimistic scenario, if the indicator falls above 0.75, short-term holders may sell, and the price of Bitcoin may fall back to $70,000 to $85,000. He said that considering the previous adjustments, the first two scenarios are more likely to be realized.

Project News

Binance Alpha Launches HeyAnon (Anon) and Beets (BEETS)

Binance Alpha platform announced the listing of HeyAnon (Anon) token and Beets (BEETS) token.

Binance Alpha Launches Shadow (SHADOW)

Binance Alpha has listed Shadow (SHADOW) on its platform.

Movement Labs postpones MoveDrop plan due to market anomalies and attacks

Movement Labs announced that the MoveDrop plan will be postponed due to market maker anomalies, governance changes, and a major Sybil attack on MoveDrop. The team has successfully recovered a large number of tokens obtained from the Sybil attack and plans to redistribute these tokens to ecosystem and community rewards after MoveDrop. To prevent similar incidents from happening again, the foundation is implementing governance changes and will update relevant information in a timely manner. Earlier news, Movement: 740 million MOVE has been transferred to the foundation address for MoveDrop preparation.

World launches in the US, plans to release Visa card and Tinder pilot

The human verification crypto project World was launched in the United States, where users can obtain WLD tokens by verifying their identities and establish a World ID. The project will be launched in six cities: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco. At the same time, World plans to launch a Visa card that allows users to pay with WLD tokens and other digital assets. In addition, World has partnered with Match Group to launch a pilot among Tinder users in Japan to help users verify their real identities. World will also provide access to the prediction market Kalshi through its application. The project plans to quickly expand to 1 billion users through small Orb devices and work with Razer to provide in-game human verification services. World was developed by Tools for Humanity and co-founded by Altman and Alex Blania.

Moonshot announces the launch of New XAI gork ($gork)

Moonshot announced the listing of New XAI gork ($gork). The token runs on the Solana chain and currently has a market cap of $40.7 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $120.9 million.

Robinhood Q1 Cryptocurrency Revenue Doubled Year-Over-Year to $252 Million, Down from $358 Million in Q4 2024

Robinhood released its first quarter 2025 financial report, with cryptocurrency trading revenue reaching $252 million, up 100% year-on-year, but down from $358 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cryptocurrency trading volume in the first quarter was $46 billion, up 28% year-on-year, but lower than $70 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. In contrast, stock trading volume increased 84% year-on-year to $413 billion. The company's overall trading revenue increased 77% year-on-year to $583 million, and total quarterly revenue increased to $927 million.

NFT whale dingaling: BOOP stakers will receive 5% of new token supply and 60% of LP’s SOL fees

NFT whale dingaling announced that its upcoming token issuance platform boop has partnered with KaitoAI to grade more than 14,000 crypto Twitter accounts based on their influence and designed two airdrop plans, with details to be announced tomorrow. Users can access new tokens for free by staking $BOOP tokens, and $BOOP stakers will continue to receive 5% of the total supply of all new tokens and 60% of the SOL fees of the token liquidity pool. According to previous news, dingaling will launch Solana's on-chain token issuance platform boop this week and will conduct airdrops.

Grayscale Launches Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR) to Track Companies Using Bitcoin Financial Strategies

Asset management company Grayscale announced the launch of the Bitcoin Adopters ETF (BCOR), which will track companies that adopt Bitcoin financial strategies, including multiple mining companies. According to the announcement on April 30, the ETF will cover companies in seven business areas, including Bitcoin mining, automobiles, and energy companies. Some of the well-known companies include Michael Saylor's Strategy, mining company MARA, automaker Tesla, Bitcoin financial company Metaplanet, and aerospace energy company KULR Technology Group.

Coinbase to List Mantle (MANTLE)

According to the announcement of Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will support Mantle (MANTLE) tokens (ERC-20) on the Ethereum network. Transferring through other networks may result in loss of funds. If liquidity conditions are met, the MANTLE-USD trading pair will be launched in stages after 0:00 on May 2, Beijing time.

WLD is added to the Coinbase listing roadmap

According to the Coinbase Assets announcement, Worldcoin (WLD) has been added to the Coinbase Assets launch roadmap, and its Optimism network contract address has been announced. The launch time of the transaction is still subject to market maker support and technical preparation, and the specific launch time will be notified separately.

Important data

3.7 million of the 7 million crypto projects listed by Coingecko in the past five years have failed, accounting for 87.4% in 2024-2025

According to Coingecko, more than 50% of cryptocurrency projects have failed since 2021. Of the nearly 7 million cryptocurrencies listed on GeckoTerminal, 3.7 million have stopped trading. As of March 31, 2025, 1.8 million projects have failed, a record high for a single year, accounting for 49.7% of the total number of project closures in the past five years. 2024 followed closely with 1.38 million projects failed, accounting for 37.7% of the total number in the past five years. Before pump.fun was launched in 2024, the number of project failures was only in the six figures. Project failures between 2021 and 2023 accounted for only 12.6% of the total number in the past five years. The number of projects increased from 428,000 in 2021 to nearly 7 million in 2025, mainly due to the launch of pump.fun, which flooded the market with a large number of meme coins and low-quality projects.

A smart money opened a position in gork at a low point and earned a 1368% return. Ansem and 0xsun invested $113,000 and $18,800 respectively

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address 3qAKQ...C8Jmk opened a position in Solana Meme token gork at the low point 6 hours ago, invested $44,700, and currently has a floating profit of $612,000, with a return rate of up to 1368%. The average purchase price of this address was $0.003722, and the current price has risen to $0.05415. In addition, investors Ansem and 0xsun also invested $113,000 and $18,800 respectively at the low point to buy gork tokens.

Analysis: “Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets”

The National Democracy Defenders Fund (SDDF) reported that cryptocurrencies may account for 37% of Donald Trump's wealth. Due to limited public information, the report can only speculate on his potential income, including transaction fees from TRUMP and World Liberty Financial Token (WLFI). Trump's launch of Meme Coin has significantly increased his crypto assets, but due to price fluctuations and unknown holdings, it is difficult to determine his exact wealth.

Deribit: $2.85 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $90,000

Deribit platform will see more than $2.85 billion of crypto options expire at 16:00 Beijing time tomorrow. Among them, the notional value of Bitcoin (BTC) options is $2.54 billion, the Put/Call is 0.95, and the maximum pain point price is $90,000. The notional value of Ethereum (ETH) options is $316 million, the Put/Call is 0.88, and the maximum pain point price is $1,800.

Analysis: Suspected AIOT dealer holds 23.7% of the circulating chips

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the suspected AIOT dealer address already holds 23.7% of the total circulation of the currency. By analyzing its trading behavior, it was found that the address planned to buy in the price range [$0.01204, $0.07285] and sell in [$0.3381, $0.8086]. Five days ago, the address transferred 1.5 million AIOT to another address and added liquidity to PancakeSwap. The impersonator tool can be used to view the liquidity position of the address, showing that it currently has a buy order set in the price range [$0.012, $0.07261], with a total investment of 303.6 BNB. In addition, there is another address that has set a sell order in the range [$0.3381, $0.8086], divided into 10 LP ranges.

Financing

Tether acquires 70% stake in Adecoagro to expand sustainable infrastructure

Tether announced the successful acquisition of a 70% controlling stake in Adecoagro, expanding into the sustainable infrastructure sector. After the acquisition, Adecoagro's board of directors underwent major adjustments, with new members such as Juan Sartori joining. The new board of directors will be confirmed on June 6, 2025.

Crypto investor Pompliano seeks to raise $200 million via SPAC IPO

Cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano has applied for a $200 million SPAC IPO through ProCap Acquisition Corp, which he leads, and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PCAPU". The SPAC will target high-growth companies in the fintech and digital asset sectors, and Pompliano will use his social media influence and investment experience to promote the company's development. Although crypto SPACs have had mixed performance in the past, Pompliano is betting that his network and early investment experience will make ProCap stand out.

Stablecoin startup Zar raises $7 million, led by Dragonfly, a16z and VanEck

Stablecoin project Zar announced that it has completed a $7 million financing, with investors including Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, VanEck Ventures, and Coinbase Ventures and Solana co-founders. Zar was founded by Brandon Timinsky and Sebastian Scholl in 2024, aiming to enable "corner stores" around the world to support cash-for-stablecoin transactions. The platform has not yet been opened, but about 100,000 users have queued up to register, and 7,000 stores have expressed their willingness to cooperate, covering 20 countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Zar plans to officially launch this summer.

Decentralized AI project Gata announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing, with YZi Labs and others participating

The decentralized AI project Gata announced the completion of a $4 million seed round of financing. This round was participated by YZi Labs, IDG Blockchain, Maelstrom Fund, Manifold Trading, Gate Ventures, Formless Capital, Anti Capital, MH Ventures, V3V Ventures, 071 Labs and Echo. According to reports, Gata focuses on developing decentralized large-model reasoning, training and data technologies to enable decentralized infrastructure to participate in and support the global AI economy. Gata launched the DataAgent platform, which uses the computing power resources contributed by global users to automatically generate the data required for AI training through AI, aiming to replace the traditional manual data labeling method.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.011115-10.00%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014363+4.32%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01475-2.31%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03978-7.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$220.86-6.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,607.11-2.33%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-1.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race