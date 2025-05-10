Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions

By: PANews
2025/05/10 10:00
MAY
MAY$0.0402-7.81%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%

Author: Nancy, PANews

A piece of news about "BlackRock IBIT's year-to-date capital inflow exceeds the world's largest gold fund", coupled with Bitcoin's return to $100,000 on May 8, became the focus of market attention.

The Bitcoin ETF took over the crypto community, making Wall Street an important buyer of Bitcoin, pushing this once marginal asset to achieve mainstream and regulatory compliance, and becoming a key piece of the puzzle in BlackRock's global financial landscape.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, manages $11.5 trillion in assets. However, this "asset management giant on the surface" has long been more than just an asset manager. BlackRock, known as the financial hub of the "shadow central bank", is deeply involved in the formulation of global capital flows, the shaping of policy orientations, and the construction of systemic financial instruments.

From IBIT to BUIDL, BlackRock's on-chain layout

In the traditional financial order, BlackRock has long been a player who controls the rules of the game. Today, this financial giant is quietly building a value bridge between traditional capital and digital assets, trying to reconstruct the future financial order.

Over the past decade, one of the core issues that has remained unresolved in the crypto market is “When will the US SEC approve a Bitcoin spot ETF?” Dozens of institutions have tried to do this, but have repeatedly run into obstacles. It was not until June 2023 that BlackRock formally submitted an application for a Bitcoin spot ETF. This was not just an application, but also a catalyst for market confidence. The market quickly realized that when even BlackRock was on the side of Bitcoin, it was only a matter of time before regulation was passed.

In January 2024, the SEC officially approved several Bitcoin spot ETFs, including BlackRock's IBIT. This event not only became a "watershed in Bitcoin compliance," but also meant a redistribution of narrative power: BlackRock used an ETF to introduce Bitcoin into the orthodox stage of mainstream finance.

After IBIT went online, it quickly attracted massive institutional funds, not only ending Grayscale GBTC's monopoly on Bitcoin exposure, but also surpassing the world's largest gold ETF GLD in capital inflows.

The biggest promoter of Bitcoin, the crypto ambitions of the financial empire BlackRock

According to public data, IBIT has received a net inflow of about $6.97 billion since the beginning of this year, exceeding GLD's $6.29 billion during the same period. Although Bitcoin rose only 1.4% during the same period, gold rose 24.9%, but funds poured into IBIT against the trend, showing that the market highly recognizes its long-term allocation value.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, pointed out that the continued attraction of funds during the period of price weakness confirms the asset allocation value of Bitcoin as "digital gold", and it is expected that the scale of BTC ETF will be three times that of gold ETF in 3-5 years. Michael Saylor, chairman of Strategy, made a bolder prediction that BlackRock IBIT will become the world's largest ETF within ten years.

However, IBIT is just the starting point of BlackRock’s bigger picture. Rather than promoting an ETF, BlackRock is reshaping a new financial infrastructure with tokenization at its core.

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions

In March 2024, BlackRock launched the tokenized money market fund BUIDL, which became its first traditional asset fund to run completely on the chain. As of May 2025, BUIDL's TVL has exceeded US$2.8 billion, ranking first in the global RWA track, far ahead of competitors such as WisdomTree and Franklin Templeton. This also means that BUIDL is no longer an experimental project, but a realistic path verified by the market.

Furthermore, BlackRock has recently applied to establish DLT Shares and announced the completion of on-chain mapping of $150 billion in assets, covering multiple fields such as real estate trusts and commodities. This case not only marks the entry of RWA into the commercialization and scale-up stage, but also makes on-chain finance move from marginal experiments to the extension of traditional capital markets.

The Counterattack of Wall Street Losers

The starting point of everything can perhaps be traced back to an office in Manhattan in 1986.

The biggest promoter of Bitcoin, the crypto ambitions of the financial empire BlackRock

That year, Larry Fink was a hot star trader on Wall Street and the youngest managing director in the history of First Boston. He led the most cutting-edge financial innovation at the time - mortgage-backed securities (CMO). But a mistake in an interest rate bet caused his company to lose more than $100 million, and his career fell into a trough. However, this financial Waterloo inspired him to reflect deeply on risk management and planted the seeds for BlackRock's future rise.

Two years later, Larry Fink and several former comrades founded BlackRock Financial Management with the support of BlackRock Group. This was also the predecessor of BlackRock, with a start-up capital of only $5 million. Unlike the high-frequency trading and speculative arbitrage trend that was popular on Wall Street at the time, Larry Fink took risk management as the core concept. This concept later became the underlying logic and moat for BlackRock to sweep the global asset management industry.

With its deep insight into the fixed income market and innovative asset management model, BlackRock quickly emerged. By the end of 1994, BlackRock's asset management scale (AUM) had surged from $1.2 billion at its inception to $53 billion. In the same year, it was officially spun off from the Blackstone Group and renamed "BlackRock", which marked the start of its true global expansion.

BlackRock's core moat is not just the size of its funds, but the epoch-making financial risk analysis platform it developed, the Aladdin system. This risk control and asset allocation analysis platform is known as the "super brain" of the global capital market. It performs more than 5,000 portfolio stress tests every day and calculates 180 million option adjustments every week, bringing BlackRock up to $1.4 billion in revenue in 2022 alone. More importantly, Aladdin has now become an important global financial infrastructure. More than 200 large financial institutions around the world, including UBS, Deutsche Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and even the Federal Reserve, are using Aladdin for risk control and asset allocation management. The scale of its service assets exceeds $20 trillion, which is almost equivalent to one-fifth of the global GDP. In a sense, BlackRock's influence has surpassed traditional asset managers, and it is also a "prediction machine" for global market sentiment and capital flows.

Moreover, BlackRock has also gained the right to speak in global capital allocation through its ETF business. After the real estate bubble burst in 2008, the market urgently needed an investment tool with high transparency, low cost and high liquidity. ETF quickly became an important choice for institutional and retail investors seeking risk diversification and asset allocation efficiency. BlackRock then acquired BGI under Barclays in the UK for US$13.5 billion in 2009, acquiring iShares ETF, the world's largest index fund brand.

ETFs are not only passive investment tools, but also channels for international capital allocation rights. Whoever can be included in the index can obtain liquidity, and BlackRock has become the maker and referee of this global capital game. According to official disclosures, iShares ETF assets have reached 3.3 trillion US dollars, managing more than 1,400 ETFs, covering almost all major markets in the world. And through ETFs, BlackRock has gradually penetrated into the shareholder structure of almost every large listed company in the United States. According to data from 2023, the three giants of index funds, including BlackRock, are the largest single shareholders of more than 90% of S&P 500 companies, becoming the "invisible hand" in the equity structure of American companies.

"Revolving Door", BlackRock's Secret Weapon in Capital Gaming

What really brought BlackRock into the global public eye was its role as the "backstage central bank" in all previous financial crises. In particular, during the 2008 global financial crisis, with the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the near bankruptcy of AIG, the entire financial system was in jeopardy. The U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve were in urgent need of an external professional institution that not only understood asset pricing but also could operate liquidation. BlackRock took over this hot potato, not only assisting in the liquidation of non-performing assets, but also helping the Federal Reserve design the largest asset rescue plan in history, TARP.

Since then, BlackRock's role is no longer just a player in the market, but has become a bridge for policy implementation. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused global markets to plummet again. The Federal Reserve once again called on this "old friend" and intervened in the market directly through ETFs, which was unprecedented. The iShares series of funds under BlackRock carried out this action. Critics also believe that BlackRock's relationship with the US government is "too close." It can be said that BlackRock is not only a private giant in the market, but also a policy implementation tool trusted by the government.

Behind this, there is a more secretive system: the revolving door between politics and business.

In the past, a large number of BlackRock's senior executives have taken up important positions in government agencies such as the U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve after leaving their jobs, and some officials who once served in the U.S. government have also joined BlackRock after leaving their jobs. This interweaving of political and business relations often means a preemptive advantage under information asymmetry, providing BlackRock with a unique advantage in its strategic layout on the global stage.

Today, BlackRock's tentacles are no longer limited to the financial field. In recent years, it has continued to lay out major economic arteries such as energy, data, medical care, logistics and even ports. Recently, BlackRock also plans to acquire 43 port projects from Cheung Kong Hutchison, owned by Li Ka-shing, for US$22.8 billion. If the transaction is completed, BlackRock will become one of the actual controllers of the world's largest port network, involving more than 100 key nodes, and will have a more far-reaching influence on the operation of the global economy. According to the Wall Street Journal, such transactions have even been tacitly approved or even supported by the US government. In other words, BlackRock is no longer just a market participant, but an executor of the power game between major powers.

The story of BlackRock is not only a successful example of Wall Street, but also a realistic textbook on how capital in the era of globalization can penetrate power, shape market rules, and influence the future. It does not make news, but it makes rules; it does not directly govern, but it influences fiscal policy; it does not own any company, but it is the largest shareholder behind almost all companies. The existence of this invisible behemoth has already penetrated every corner of our lives.

Because of its high sensitivity to the pulse of global finance and its systemic influence, BlackRock was the first to perceive the structural changes caused by crypto assets. "If the United States cannot control its ever-expanding debt and fiscal deficit, the dollar's "status as a global reserve currency" that it has relied on for decades may eventually give way to emerging digital assets such as Bitcoin." BlackRock CEO Larry FinK said bluntly in his 27-page annual letter to investors in 2025, and mentioned that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure. If SWIFT is a postal service, then tokenization is the email itself-assets can circulate directly and in real time, bypassing all intermediaries. Tokenization will make investment and returns more "democratic." This may not be a bold vision of the CEO, but a calm judgment of the future financial sovereignty landscape. (Related reading: BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway )

In the on-chain world, BlackRock is trying to dominate not only liquidity, but also the formulation of standards, the construction of infrastructure and the connection with supervision. As history has always shown, BlackRock's intention is never just "how much assets to invest", but whether it can set the rules of the game for the next generation of finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01103-10.99%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

The post Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Royal Government of Bhutan moved $107 million in Bitcoin to a new wallet. The transfer is part of Bhutan’s ongoing crypto asset activities. The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred $107 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets today. The move represents one of the latest crypto asset transactions by the Himalayan nation, which has been actively involved in Bitcoin operations. The transfer was tracked through blockchain records showing the movement of the digital assets to a different wallet address. Bhutan has emerged as one of the few countries to directly engage in Bitcoin mining and holdings, utilizing its abundant hydroelectric power resources for cryptocurrency operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bhutan-transfers-40m-bitcoin-new-wallet/
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-9.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017011-4.94%
Particl
PART$0.1973-2.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:37
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014343+4.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03976-7.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line