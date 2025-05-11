Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

By: PANews
2025/05/11 21:46
MAY
MAY$0.04019-7.79%

Important news:

  • The U.S. SEC plans to hold the fourth crypto roundtable on May 12, with executives from BlackRock, Fidelity, Nasdaq and others expected to attend;
  • At 20:30 on May 13, the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will be released, which will reflect the latest inflation trend;
  • sns.sol posted on the X platform that the SNS airdrop will start on May 13;
  • VanEck plans to launch a new crypto-related ETF on May 14, providing broad industry investment opportunities through dozens of stocks;
  • Vaulta: EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14, with a conversion ratio of 1:1;
  • BlockFi urged creditors to claim bankruptcy payouts as soon as possible, with May 15 as the deadline.

May 12

Policy supervision:

The US SEC plans to hold the fourth crypto roundtable on May 12, with executives from BlackRock, Fidelity, Nasdaq and others attending

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Asset Task Force has announced the detailed agenda and guest list for the roundtable meeting scheduled for May 12, "Tokenization: Assets on the Chain - The Intersection of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance". The roundtable is part of the SEC's series of crypto asset regulatory activities launched in March and will be held at the SEC headquarters from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time on May 12.

Participants from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission include: Chairman Paul S. Atkins, Director of the Crypto Working Group Office Richard B. Gabbert, Commissioner Hester Peirce, etc.

The agenda includes: Financial Evolution: Capital Markets 2.0, the Future of Tokenization;

Other participants included: Cynthia Lo Bessette (Fidelity), Eun Ah Choi (Nasdaq), Will Geyer (Invesco), Robert Mitchnick (BlackRock), etc.

May 13

Macroeconomics:

20:30, US April unadjusted CPI annual rate/seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate/seasonally adjusted core CPI monthly rate/unadjusted core CPI annual rate

Project dynamics:

sns.sol: SNS token airdrop starts on May 13

sns.sol posted on the X platform that the SNS airdrop will start on May 13. Currently, the SNS token airdrop allocation query is open. Users will have 90 days to claim the token allocation. Only eligible wallets can claim the tokens. The claim window will officially close on August 11, and all unclaimed tokens will be returned for ecosystem development.

Token unlocking:

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 2:00 a.m. Beijing time on May 13, accounting for 1.82% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$67.5 million.

May 14

Project dynamics:

Metis will launch the Andromeda upgrade on May 14

Metis said that the next round of evolution of MetisL2 will be launched on May 14, when the Andromeda upgrade will be launched, which is the first stage of the evolution of MetisRe Genesis. This upgrade introduces two breakthrough innovations: fraud proof mechanism and data availability migration to the Ethereum mainnet.

Vaulta: EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14, with a 1:1 exchange ratio

Web3 bank Vaulta (formerly EOS) announced on the X platform that EOS tokens will become A tokens on May 14. The exchange ratio is 1:1, the token economics have not changed, there is no exchange fee, and the exchange can be completed on May 14 through official channels.

According to previous news, E OS transformed into a "web3 bank" and changed its name to Vaulta, planning to launch a new token .

WLFI launched a Snapshot proposal to "airdrop USD1 stablecoin to $WLFI holders", and the voting deadline is May 14

According to the official announcement of World Liberty Financial, it has launched the Snapshot proposal to test the on-chain airdrop function, issuing a small amount of USD1 stablecoin to all eligible $WLFI holders to verify the actual operation of the airdrop system and give back to early supporters. The airdrop will be funded by WLFI and executed through the Ethereum mainnet. The specific amount and eligibility criteria will be announced later. The voting is currently open and will end on May 14. The voting page shows a 100% support rate.

May 15

Macroeconomics:

05:40, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly participated in a fireside chat;

20:40, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered an opening speech at an event;

Project dynamics:

If the new proposal of "Sky replaces MKR as the only governance token" is passed, governance rights will be moved to the new contract starting on May 15

Sky’s core governance design team, Atlas Axis, has submitted a proposal that, if approved, would complete the protocol’s upgrade from MKR to SKY. The shift would make SKY the exclusive governance token and enable staking, unlocking USDS rewards for SKY holders. Sky co-founder Rune Christensen called it a “huge milestone” and believes the proposal could help Sky achieve zero fixed cost transition by the end of 2025. If the proposal is approved, or activated within weeks, SKY will inherit MKR governance voting rights. Existing MKR holders can upgrade to SKY at a fixed exchange rate of 1:24,000, and will be able to vote on governance proposals or delegate to others. Starting September 18, MKR to SKY conversions will face a 1% penalty, which will increase by 1% every three months thereafter. Initially, liquidation will be disabled for the SKY staking vault, which will be restored later. Governance rights will be migrated to the new contract, and the transition will be completed between May 15 and 19 (subject to on-chain voting). As of May 11, the yes vote accounted for 100%.

Obol Collective may launch OBOL token on May 15

The distributed validator technology project Obol Collective may launch its token $OBOL on May 15, 2025. According to previous news, Obol Collective will airdrop 7.5% of OBOL tokens to Ethereum node operators .

BlockFi urges creditors to claim bankruptcy payouts as soon as possible, with May 15 as the deadline

The bankrupt crypto lending platform BlockFi issued an announcement stating that customers must complete asset claiming by May 15, otherwise the unclaimed assets will be distributed to other unsecured creditors in accordance with bankruptcy law. Currently, 97% of US users have claimed compensation, but only 43% of non-US users. The company reminds customers to verify the authenticity of the email and complete the KYC verification process to speed up the payment of compensation.

Token unlocking:

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 15, accounting for 4.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$23 million.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on May 15, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.5 million.

May 16

Project News:

All American fast food chain Steak 'n Shake stores will accept Bitcoin payments starting May 16

Steak 'n Shake, an American fast food chain, announced that starting from May 16, all its stores will accept Bitcoin payments. The company posted on the social platform X on May 9 that this move will cover more than 100 million customers, and signed it with "Steaktoshi" to say that "this change has just begun." As early as March, the brand launched a vote on "Should Steak 'n Shake accept Bitcoin" through social media, which received a positive response from the crypto community, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Solayer will unlock the second quarter tokens on May 16, 100% of which will be used for ecological incentives and growth

According to the Solayer Foundation announcement, the next round of community tokens will be unlocked on May 16, all of which will be used for second-quarter incentives, early users, InfiniSVM developers and ecosystem development, including native product launches and product growth plans. The foundation said that it will announce token distribution details and new product release plans in May.

The hacker who hacked into the SEC account to announce the approval of the Bitcoin ETF will be sentenced on May 16

Eric Council Jr, a 25-year-old man from Alabama, has admitted to participating in the hack of the SEC's "X" account. In January last year, he posted a fake post on the platform announcing the authorization of the first (spot) Bitcoin ETF. Council pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft and access device fraud in federal court in Washington on Monday. Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to sentence on May 16. Prosecutors accused Council of using a fake ID and deceiving a local mobile phone store employee to help him hack into the victim's phone. The day before the SEC account was hacked, analysts expected the SEC to announce the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. The hacker's fake post on January 9, 2024 caused the price of Bitcoin to soar. The SEC then confirmed that the announcement was unauthorized, and the price of the cryptocurrency fell. The next day, the SEC officially announced the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF.

Acurast will launch its token sale on CoinList at 1:00 AM on May 16

The decentralized computing network Acurast will start the token sale on CoinList at 1:00 am (Beijing time) on May 16, and the tokens will be 100% unlocked. Acurast uses smartphones to build a decentralized computing platform, and more than 65,000 devices have been connected. The total sales volume is 60 million ACUs, with a unit price of $0.09 and an estimated value of $90 million. The "bottom-up" distribution mechanism is adopted to give priority to small buyers. The sale is not open to specific regions such as the United States and Canada.

Galaxy plans to list on Nasdaq on May 16

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX: GLXY) announced plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 16, 2025. Its special shareholders' meeting on May 9 approved the reorganization and re-registration plan , which still needs to be finally approved by Nasdaq. If it goes smoothly, the reorganized US company Galaxy Digital Inc. will be traded on Nasdaq under the code GLXY, while retaining its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the short term. CEO Mike Novogratz said the move will provide Galaxy with a new growth platform, expand its investor base, and better serve the digital asset and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Existing OTC market BRPHF shares will be converted to Nasdaq GLXY shares, and shareholders will not have to pay migration fees. The re-registration documents and voting materials have been submitted to the US SEC and Canadian SEDAR platforms.

Token unlocking:

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on May 16, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$42.7 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 16, accounting for 1.35% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$17.9 million.

May 17

Project dynamics:

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Terra officially issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for submitting cryptocurrency loss claims to the Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Liquidation Trust Fund is 23:59 ET on May 16, 2025 (11:59 Beijing time on May 17, 2025). Creditors must submit their eligible cryptocurrency loss claims before this date. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Resolv: Registration for the RESOLV Token Genesis Event is now live and ends on May 17th

The Resolv Foundation announced on X Platform that the RESOLV Token Genesis Event registration is now live, which is a necessary step to participate in the airdrop. The deadline is 7:59 on May 17th, Beijing time. The snapshot of Season 1 was taken at 7:59 on May 9th, Beijing time. Unregistered users will not be able to participate in the subsequent claiming process. After the registration is completed, a Sybil check will be conducted to verify eligibility. After the check is completed, the claiming page will be immediately open and valid for 30 days.

Token unlocking:

Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 17, accounting for 0.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$41.3 million.

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on May 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.3 million.

May 18

Token unlocking:

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 18, accounting for 6.63% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.4 million.

Specific time to be determined

Policy supervision:

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to hold a closed-door roundtable meeting with the crypto industry next week

According to former TechCrunch reporter Jacquelyn Melinek, the U.S. Treasury Department plans to hold several private roundtable meetings with members of the crypto industry next week, with topics covering decentralized finance (DeFi), banking, cybersecurity and other crypto ecological fields.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01103-10.99%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

The post Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Royal Government of Bhutan moved $107 million in Bitcoin to a new wallet. The transfer is part of Bhutan’s ongoing crypto asset activities. The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred $107 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets today. The move represents one of the latest crypto asset transactions by the Himalayan nation, which has been actively involved in Bitcoin operations. The transfer was tracked through blockchain records showing the movement of the digital assets to a different wallet address. Bhutan has emerged as one of the few countries to directly engage in Bitcoin mining and holdings, utilizing its abundant hydroelectric power resources for cryptocurrency operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bhutan-transfers-40m-bitcoin-new-wallet/
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-9.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017011-4.94%
Particl
PART$0.1973-2.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:37
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014343+4.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03976-7.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line