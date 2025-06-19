MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?

By: PANews
2025/06/19 10:25
Memecoin
MEME$0.002295-15.12%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12152-0.45%

Author:Haotian

When I was traveling in Lijiang and Dali, I chatted with several first-line builders, and they all mentioned the same feeling: the current Crypto primary market seems to be caught in a multiple crisis of "no way out":

1) The narrative has become completely meaningless, and casino culture has completely taken over?

In fact, what is truly scary is not that technical narratives cannot be delivered, but that everyone simply abandons narrative packaging and fully embraces the MEME-based casino culture.

The slow delivery of technical narratives is at least a matter of long-termism. There is the innovation cost cover of the early VC round, as well as the roadmap implementation process of the project party's early construction, testing, mainnet launch, etc. The transparent display during this period can help ordinary users recognize the strength of the project and form a value judgment.

But what about now? Everything has become a game of pure community operation and capital behind the scenes, with trading opportunities exaggerated to the point of being counted by day or even minute. When the market is no longer built around technical narratives for the long term, the risks of pure MEME trading are multiplied, and for most people, this market will become more dangerous.

2) Developers are leaving at an accelerated pace, and technological innovation is stagnating?

Data doesn’t lie. According to relevant data, the number of active Crypto developers on Github has dropped by nearly 30% from last year’s peak, while the number of engineer recruitment packages for AI and traditional technology companies has skyrocketed during the same period.

The logic is simple. When OpenAI, Google, and Meta are all competing for talent in the AI arms race to build a silicon-based civilization, how many developers can Crypto's narrative of "subverting the Internet" retain?

The point is that after two or three rounds of build cycles, Crypto developers are now stuck in a stage of internal friction where their enthusiasm for innovation is rapidly declining, and there are very few real technological breakthroughs from 0 to 1. Narrative concepts such as Restaking, Intent, and AI Agent have been popular one after another, but what about the actual applications? Where is PMF? For some reason, everyone is reinventing the wheel, but they are powerless and helpless to care about how far the wheel can go?

Originally, when people were caught in the market noise and garbage time, most of them still had a belief that if they held on, things would get better sooner or later. But what about now? Where are the Holders?

3) With a lack of incremental attraction in the OTC market, is Crypto becoming marginalized?

Crypto is obviously not attractive enough to off-market funds and talents. Look at the current situation: the real secondary copycat season is in the US stock AI market, and the real primary innovation market is in the web2AI field. Crypto's appeal to traditional VCs and top talents is decreasing, and it will instead be labeled as "speculation", losing its dignity.

The reason is that Crypto has no other strong trump cards except for the golden signboard of "issuing coins". Although ETFs have brought institutional funds, it is more of a recognition at the level of financial instruments. The inflow of funds from Wall Street is only used as asset allocation, and the connection with the altcoin market is far-fetched.

What scenarios require Crypto? In the past, the value of Crypto was that it provided a relatively free experimental space for financial innovation. However, when traditional financial institutions began to embrace this market through stablecoins, ETFs, etc., what irreplaceable value can Crypto bring to users besides the technical feature of "decentralization"?

Note: This topic is only for discussion. Although you may be confused, at least you are willing to believe that the real way out may be somewhere not far away. Staying optimistic is the best help. Otherwise, what else can you do?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.91-7.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1149-10.51%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.118002-9.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.39%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4539-12.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000965-7.91%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01545-5.03%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003523-6.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08501-3.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028