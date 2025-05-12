PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

By: PANews
2025/05/12 17:30
Bitcoin
BTC$112,675.97-2.03%
Stella
ALPHA$0.02369+33.61%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-1.40%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10122-8.10%
Puffer
PUFFER$0.1905-4.84%

Today's news tips:

China to suspend 24% tariff on US goods for 90 days, retaining remaining 10% tariff

Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba and ranks 39th in global asset market value

Chinese press conference: China-US high-level economic and trade talks made substantial progress and reached important consensus

Binance Alpha to List NEXPACE (NXPC)

Binance Alpha Launches PUFFER (PUFFER)

Hyperliquid 50x whales continue to increase their BTC short positions: a total of 1,000 BTC short positions were opened, and the liquidation price was $106,200

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted $867 million in inflows

Viewpoint: If the US CPI data this week meets expectations, Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high

Regulatory/Macro

China to suspend 24% tariff on US goods for 90 days, retaining remaining 10% tariff

According to the Information Office of the Ministry of Commerce, China and the United States issued a joint statement during the economic and trade talks in Geneva, and both sides promised to take specific measures to ease economic and trade frictions before May 14, 2025. China will adjust the ad valorem tariffs imposed on US goods. Among them, 24% of the tariffs will be suspended for the first 90 days, while the remaining 10% tariffs on these goods will be retained, and the relevant additional tariffs stipulated in the Tax Committee Announcement No. 5 and No. 6 of 2025 will be canceled. In addition, China will also take necessary measures to suspend or cancel non-tariff countermeasures against the United States from April 2, 2025. At the same time, the United States also promised to adjust its ad valorem tariff policy on Chinese goods before May 14, 2025. Pursuant to Executive Order No. 14257 of April 2, 2025, the United States will suspend the implementation of the 24% tariff for 90 days, but retain the remaining 10% tariff, and at the same time cancel the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods pursuant to Executive Order No. 14259 of April 8, 2025 and No. 14266 of April 9, 2025.

Japanese listed company Beat Holdings announced that it will increase investment in Bitcoin spot ETF

According to Decrypt, listed company Beat Holdings Ltd. said on Thursday that it would increase its investment in Bitcoin-related ETFs, becoming the latest Tokyo-listed company to deepen its investment in digital assets amid a renewed institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. The company, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market, disclosed on Thursday that its board of directors approved raising the upper limit of crypto-related investments from $6.8 million to $34 million. The company has purchased 131,230 shares of BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at an average price of $49.49 per share. The company said in a statement that given IBIT's closing price of $58.66 on May 9, Beat held unrealized gains of more than $681,000.

Japanese listed company MetaPlanet increased its holdings by 1,241 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 6,796

According to an official announcement, MetaPlanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it has increased its holdings of 1,241 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of 14,848,061 yen, totaling 18.426 billion yen. After this purchase, the company's total bitcoin holdings increased to 6,796, with an average holding cost of 13,270,989 yen, and a total value of approximately 90.19 billion yen.

Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba and ranks 39th in global asset market value

According to 8marketcap data, Ethereum's market value surpassed Alibaba and rose to 39th place in the global asset market value ranking. Currently, Ethereum's market value is about 304.26 billion US dollars, and Alibaba's market value is about 303.72 billion US dollars.

South Korea’s Democratic Party is developing a cryptocurrency policy agenda and will announce details later

According to Money Today, the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said it is currently developing a cryptocurrency policy agenda and will announce the details later. The DPK revealed the news at a press conference introducing 10 policy initiatives for the upcoming presidential election. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic presidential candidate, had previously promised to promote the listing of spot crypto ETFs and reduce digital asset transaction fees.

Irish Presidential Candidate Conor McGregor to Meet with El Salvador’s President to Discuss Strategic Bitcoin Reserves

According to Coingape, Irish presidential candidate and UFC champion Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will meet with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss the establishment of a national Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The meeting will take place during the "Bitcoin Sovereign Summit", and McGregor advocates "returning monetary power to the people" through Bitcoin reserves. In addition to Bitcoin, McGregor said he is exploring the transparent application of other cryptocurrencies in government processes, and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken the initiative to discuss possible cooperation. Analysts speculate that its final plan may include a combination of Bitcoin reserves and selected digital assets. Previously, its Meme coin REAL project failed to raise funds, but with the recent recovery of the crypto market, policy discussions have picked up again.

Chinese press conference: China-US high-level economic and trade talks made substantial progress and reached important consensus

According to Cailianshe, China and the United States held high-level economic and trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland from May 10 to 11. The Chinese delegation said at a press conference that the two sides had in-depth exchanges on economic and trade issues of mutual concern. The atmosphere of the talks was candid, in-depth and constructive, and substantial progress was made and important consensus was reached. The two sides agreed to establish a China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, identify the leaders of both sides, and conduct further consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern. China and the United States will finalize the relevant details as soon as possible and will issue a joint statement reached at the talks on May 12.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Ethereum has recently achieved a growth of more than 60%, mainly due to Vitalik's simplified vision and technical upgrades

According to Matrixport's analysis report today, Ethereum has recently achieved a growth of more than 60%, mainly due to the simplified vision and technical upgrade proposed by Vitalik. On May 3, Vitalik proposed a simplified vision for Ethereum Layer 1 with "clarity" and "security" as the core. Among them, EIP-4850 introduces a revenue sharing mechanism with Layer 2 to help Ethereum capture value from L2 activities; EIP-7691 reduces L2 fees by expanding data block capacity, improves operating efficiency, and attracts more on-chain transactions to return to the main network. In addition, the report pointed out that the recent liquidation scale of Ethereum has surged to US$221 million. This abnormal phenomenon usually occurs in the downward phase of the market, not during price increases.

Viewpoint: If the US CPI data this week meets expectations, Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high

According to CoinDesk, 10x Research said that the market generally expects the year-on-year growth rate of US CPI in April to remain unchanged at 2.4%. "If this expectation comes true, the market may regard this inflation report as good news. Unless there is negative tariff news, this week's inflation data may become a catalyst for Bitcoin's rise," said Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, in an interview. "The CPI data is likely to be bullish and may push Bitcoin to a new high," he added.

Analyst: Bitcoin is expected to hit a new record high, but there may be a short-term correction

According to The Block, analysts said that Bitcoin may set a new historical record, but the price may also fall back in the short term. Vincent Liu, chief investment officer of Kronos Research, pointed out that Bitcoin is close to its historical highs, with strong technicals and prices above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages; the rising adoption rate of institutional investors and the optimistic outlook for 2025 provide a path for it to set new highs. However, Bitcoin's relative strength index shows that it is already in the "overbought" area. BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas believes that although this does not mean that the price will reverse immediately, there may be price adjustments or sideways in the short term; Bitcoin's retracement and consolidation above the key psychological price of $100,000 will be conducive to further gains. Min Jung, an analyst at Presto Research, said that the recent rise in the cryptocurrency market was driven by optimism about the Sino-US trade negotiations, and there is currently a rotation phenomenon, with funds flowing into other cryptocurrencies. He also said that whether Bitcoin can break through the previous high depends on the progress of trade negotiations, and geopolitical tensions remain a key variable.

Project News

Binance Alpha to List NEXPACE (NXPC)

Binance announced that its Alpha platform will be the first to launch NEXPACE (NXPC) trading, and trading will start on May 15th, Beijing time. From May 13th, eligible users can use Alpha Points to claim airdrops on the Alpha event page.

Binance will launch OG/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 50x leverage

Binance announced that in order to expand trading options and enhance user trading experience, it will launch OGUSDT perpetual contract at 17:00 Beijing time on May 12, 2025, supporting up to 50x leverage.

Binance Alpha Launches PUFFER (PUFFER)

According to the official platform, Binance Alpha has launched PUFFER (PUFFER).

Important data

Hyperliquid 50x whales continue to increase their BTC short positions: a total of 1,000 BTC short positions were opened, and the liquidation price was $106,200

According to monitoring by Ember, [Hyperliquid 50x Whale] closed his LDO short position and transferred 795,000 USDC to Hyperliquid to increase margin and then continued to increase his BTC short position. So far, he has opened a total of 1,000 BTC short positions, worth approximately $104.8 million, with an opening price of $104,427 and a liquidation price of $106,200.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6174.18 BTC

According to data from the website of the Ministry of Finance of El Salvador, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days, and currently holds 6,174.18 bitcoins, with a total value of US$641.5 million. Earlier news came that El Salvador said it would continue to buy bitcoins after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

A whale withdrew 821 BTC from Binance 50 minutes ago, equivalent to 85.42 million US dollars

According to The Data Nerd, 50 minutes ago, the whale with the prefix bc1qr withdrew 821 BTC (about 85.42 million US dollars) from Binance. In two days, he accumulated a total of 1,721 BTC (about 179.17 million US dollars), with an average entry price of about 104,108 US dollars.

Another whale shorted BTC worth $44 million with 40x leverage, and the liquidation price was $112,660

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale with the address starting with 0x5D2F opened a short position of Bitcoin worth $44 million with a leverage of 40 times, and its liquidation price was $112,660. Earlier news came that the "Hyperliquid 50x whale" (address starting with 0x51d9) opened a high-multiple short position of BTC again after 35 days, opening 888.8 BTC (about $92.93 million) at 40x, with an opening price of $104,094 and a liquidation price of $105,689.

Crypto KOL Patricio Worthalter sold 2,000 ETH for 5.01 million USDC

According to Onchain Lens, crypto KOL Patricio Worthalter (@worthalter) sold 2,000 ETH at $2,506 per ETH in exchange for 5.01 million USDC. Currently, the wallet still holds 388.6 ETH, which is worth about $985,000 at the current price.

“Hyperliquid 50x Whale” shorted BTC again after 35 days

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "Hyperliquid 50x whale" @qwatio has once again opened a high-leverage large position contract on Hyperliquid after a lapse of 35 days: using 2.683 million USDC as margin. ◉ 40x short 888.8 BTC (about 92.93 million US dollars), opening price 104,094 US dollars, liquidation price 105,689 US dollars. ◉ 10x short 1 million LDO (about 1.1 million US dollars), opening price 1.08 US dollars, liquidation price 1.98 US dollars.

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted $867 million in inflows

According to CoinShares statistics, global digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million last week, achieving four consecutive weeks of growth, and a total net inflow of $6.7 billion year-to-date (YTD), close to the peak of $7.3 billion in early February this year. Among them, Bitcoin performed outstandingly, attracting $867 million in inflows last week, and the cumulative net inflow of US-listed ETFs since their launch in January 2024 reached a record high of $62.9 billion. In addition, Sui attracted $11.7 million in inflows last week, outperforming other mainstream altcoins and surpassing Solana ($76 million) in total inflows from the beginning of the year to date ($84 million). Despite the sharp rise in Ethereum prices, its inflows last week were only $1.5 million.

Financing

Canadian technology company Matador plans to raise $3 million CAD, with part of the net proceeds to be used to increase Bitcoin holdings

According to the official announcement, Canadian technology company Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF) recently announced that it will conduct a non-broker private placement, with a maximum issuance of 5,454,546 units at a price of 0.55 Canadian dollars per share. Matador expects the total amount of funds raised to be up to 3 million Canadian dollars. It is expected that approximately one-third of the net proceeds from this offering will be used for the following purposes: purchasing Bitcoin; advancing the company's gold acquisition and Grammy business plans; and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01103-10.99%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

The post Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Royal Government of Bhutan moved $107 million in Bitcoin to a new wallet. The transfer is part of Bhutan’s ongoing crypto asset activities. The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred $107 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets today. The move represents one of the latest crypto asset transactions by the Himalayan nation, which has been actively involved in Bitcoin operations. The transfer was tracked through blockchain records showing the movement of the digital assets to a different wallet address. Bhutan has emerged as one of the few countries to directly engage in Bitcoin mining and holdings, utilizing its abundant hydroelectric power resources for cryptocurrency operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bhutan-transfers-40m-bitcoin-new-wallet/
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-9.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017011-4.94%
Particl
PART$0.1973-2.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:37
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014343+4.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03976-7.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line