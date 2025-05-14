Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

By: PANews
2025/05/14 13:59
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03977-6.37%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.3263-2.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1161-11.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Author: Frank, PANews

As the market conditions pick up, the whale operations on Hyperliquid have once again attracted market attention.

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.

Analyzing their different trading methods, risk preferences and logic of success and failure. Here, PANews attempts to uncover a corner of their wealth code and explore what experiences and lessons ordinary investors can learn from them.

Short-term sniper @qwatio: The event-driven and high-leverage art of "50x Brother"

This trader is an industry OG who has been posting Bitcoin-related content on Twitter since 2014, and his content style seems to be that of a loyal Bitcoin fan. For unknown reasons, @qwatio chose to disappear from social media in 2015. Until March 2025, due to the high-leverage short-selling of Bitcoin with a profit of more than $9 million, which triggered heated discussions on social media, on-chain investigator ZachXBT said that the source of his funds was related to hackers, and @qwatio chose to disclose his identity to respond to doubts.

@qwatio's trading style is characterized by high risk and high return. He often uses 50x leverage and has a keen ability to capture the market. For example, around the Fed's interest rate decision on March 20, 2025, he first shorted BTC at $84,566, and closed the position after the price fell to $82,000, making a profit of $81,500. He then went long at $82,200 and closed the position when the price rebounded to $85,000, making an additional profit of $921,000, a total of 164% profit. He is therefore called "Hyperliquid 50X Brother" on social media.

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

From his trading strategy, @qwatio is good at capturing event-driven and short-term opportunities, and also shows a unique market vision. The famous battle mentioned above is to use the expectation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision to infer that there will be short-term opportunities in the market and repeatedly operate, making huge profits in the band. At the same time, he can also decisively start when the market is extremely panic. When Ethereum fell to around 1500, the market was bearish on Ethereum. @qwatio chose to spend 5.5 million US dollars to buy 3715 Ethereum (average price 1493.5), and sold it at 2502 US dollars, making a profit of 3.74 million US dollars.

On May 12, the results of the Sino-US trade negotiations were announced, and the market will foresee a wave of volatility. @qwatio chose to short Bitcoin at $104,094 and subsequently made a profit of $1.18 million.

As of May 13, @qwatio had made a profit of about $2.82 million on Hyperliquid. In summary, @qwatio's operations were not frequent, and he only performed 3 to 4 operations in 2 months. However, each operation was able to accurately predict a short-term trend, and he was bold and skilled, and his position was only a stone's throw away. However, this style is not suitable for ordinary users to imitate, and he often left the market with losses in several operations of copycat tokens.

Legend and controversy coexist: James Wynn's MEME coin hunting and big money operations

James Wynn has been active in Hyperliquid since March 2025. In terms of operation style, James Wynn prefers a relatively large cycle (several days), and in addition to mainstream tokens, James Wynn also prefers to bet on MEME-themed tokens such as TRUMP, Fartcoin, and PEPE. The high volatility of MEME tokens seems to have become the main source of his profit.

Judging from the positions still held on May 13, the unclosed profit brought to him by PEPE long orders reached 23 million US dollars, far exceeding the profits of other mainstream tokens such as BTC.

However, in terms of the use of leverage, James Wynn is obviously more conservative. He seems to like to set different leverage multiples for different volatility. For example, BTC’s opening position is set with 40 times leverage, while PEPE only has 10 times leverage.

In addition, James Wynn also set up the largest user vault on Hyperliquid (Moon Capital), but unlike his personal precision operations, the current position of this vault is not ideal. Opening a long BTC position at the price of 103,533, the yield of this position was about a loss of 10% as of May 13. The loss was about $960,000. In the past month, the overall yield of this vault was -8%. Even so, it still attracted $10 million in deposits, but $9.2 million of which were James Wynn's own.

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Overall, James Wynn's earnings from Hyperliquid reached $45 million. His trading strategy mainly focuses on long positions to capture the market's uptrend. For example, he opened a 40x long position when the BTC price was $94,000, and when the price rose to more than $100,000, the floating profit reached $5.4 million. Although his trading win rate is not high (about 47%), he can still make huge profits through large positions and high leverage.

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

James Wynn is known as a "legendary trader" in the community, but his trading success is also accompanied by certain controversies. Some community members accused him of taking advantage of the trust of the community to make profits, such as by promoting Meme coins to drive up prices and then sell them off, such as the Baby Pepe pump-and-dump incident in 2024. However, he responded to this as nonsense. As of now, these controversies and responses are in an unverified state.

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Overall, James Wynn's successful trading also benefits from his large positions, with each position opening tens of millions or even hundreds of millions. Coupled with his keen insight into market changes, his high returns have been achieved. Sufficient margin also allows his liquidation price insurance to reach a high threshold. This style can help him achieve a higher winning rate, but if the trend is misjudged, he will also suffer a greater loss.

The mysterious whale that has just emerged: mainstream coins testing the waters and swinging under low leverage

This mysterious whale is another big player that often appears in news flashes. However, this whale has only been active on Hyperliquid in recent days. The initial reason for attracting attention was that it spent more than $8 million to go long on ETH. Since then, the address has made a profit of more than $8.16 million in a week by going long on XRP and SOL.

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

From the perspective of operation style, this giant whale also has the characteristic of strong financial strength, with the initial opening funds reaching 36 million US dollars. In addition, this mysterious giant whale is not keen on short-term operations in the form of extreme speculation, but chooses low leverage and prolongs the holding time to maintain profits.

From the perspective of the choice of trading products, this whale has only traded three mainstream altcoins, ETH, XRP, and SOL. Among them, ETH made a profit, but XRP and SOL suffered losses in the end. From the perspective of trading strategy, this whale does not seem to be decisive enough. At the beginning, he only opened a position in ETH, and then chose to open long positions in XRP and SOL at high levels during the market surge. As a result, as the market pulled back, the whale may have also experienced psychological fluctuations. Therefore, all orders were closed. Although the final result was a profit, from the perspective of operating style and thinking, it is not worth learning.

The market's staunch contrarians: Can the bearish whales who spend big bucks have the last laugh?

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Compared with the whale mentioned above, this whale can be regarded as a temporary negative example. Data as of May 13 showed that this address had a floating loss of 3.12 million US dollars by shorting BTC, ETH, and SOL.

Since May 10, this whale has been injecting $50.5 million into Hyperliquid for short selling. The total amount of holdings exceeds $230 million. Among them, the amount of holdings in BTC exceeds $110 million. This whale seems to be a firm bear in the market, with all the $50.5 million funds invested in positions, and has not closed the positions for several days.

However, due to the strong margin, the liquidation price of this address is difficult to reach (BTC liquidation price is $142,000, Ethereum liquidation price is $4,254, SOL liquidation price is $294). In terms of the profit and loss of the overall position, the current loss is only about 6%.

Of course, we cannot conclude whether the final direction of this whale is right or wrong. We can only continue to observe in the future to see whether this mysterious market contrarian is a prophet who predicts the market in advance or acts out of spite of his wealth.

Looking at these "powerful" whales on Hyperliquid, it is not difficult to find that their trading routines are different, and there is no "holy grail" that applies to all. However, in general, whales are generally accustomed to choosing BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and other tokens with higher liquidity as their operating objects. In terms of trading style, everyone has their own set of habits. Some people are keen on high leverage, and some people are used to predicting the market in advance. But the positions and investments of these whales are obviously like to take risks on the tip of a knife, which is not desirable and cannot be replicated for ordinary investors. After all, in the crypto ocean full of rapids, only by continuous learning and forming your own trading system can you sail steadily in the stormy waves.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01103-10.99%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

The post Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Royal Government of Bhutan moved $107 million in Bitcoin to a new wallet. The transfer is part of Bhutan’s ongoing crypto asset activities. The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred $107 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets today. The move represents one of the latest crypto asset transactions by the Himalayan nation, which has been actively involved in Bitcoin operations. The transfer was tracked through blockchain records showing the movement of the digital assets to a different wallet address. Bhutan has emerged as one of the few countries to directly engage in Bitcoin mining and holdings, utilizing its abundant hydroelectric power resources for cryptocurrency operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bhutan-transfers-40m-bitcoin-new-wallet/
Movement
MOVE$0.1168-9.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017011-4.94%
Particl
PART$0.1973-2.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 21:37
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014343+4.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01477-2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03976-7.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Royal Government of Bhutan transfers $107M in Bitcoin to new wallets

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line