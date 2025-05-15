Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

By: PANews
2025/05/15 20:33
Chainbase
C$0.219-15.70%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.059198-11.60%
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000002453-9.14%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Believe is experiencing a backlash in traffic. With the sharp pull of the platform currency LAUNCHCOIN, the successive appearance of tens of millions of fast-pass transactions, and the appeal of a group of Web2 entrepreneurs, Believe once occupied the C position in the recent Launchpad melee and became the focus of traffic. However, behind the excitement, with the platform's high withdrawal, frequent "scraping" phenomenon, and lack of sustainable narrative problems gradually emerging, the community FUD sentiment quickly heated up.

YAPPER's plunge has become the fuse of FUD, and Believe's ecosystem faces multiple hidden dangers

$YAPPER is the fuse of the FUD storm in the Believe ecosystem. According to reports, Yapper is a deep fake AI application used to make funny high-quality videos, and platform users have generated more than 100 million views. Its founder, Emmet Halm, founded the online tutoring company The Massapequa Tutor and the university application platform Acceptitas, both of which have been acquired.

Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

Halm's entrepreneurial experience in the Web2 field quickly attracted attention to the token $YAPPER he launched, and even received multiple retweets from Believe officials to support it, pushing its market value to over $28 million. However, GMGN data shows that as of the time of writing, the maximum drop in the price of $YAPPER from its peak has reached 75.62%.

Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

But this decline is not accidental, and there are multiple factors behind it: On the one hand, Halm was accused of participating in the operation of another token in the Believe ecosystem, $STEALTH, which shares the same logo as the Stealth Startup founded by Halm. In the face of controversy, $STEALTH officials responded vaguely, "This is not plagiarism, nor does it represent an association, because this logo itself is a common symbol of many "secret entrepreneurs", like a signal that an entrepreneur is "invisible"."

Moreover, Halm’s entrepreneurial background has also caused controversy. According to foreign media The Harvard Crimson, Halm, who claims to be a Harvard dropout and crypto entrepreneur, used the slogan “Harvard students help you get into college” when he founded Acceptitas, attracting a large number of customers and tutors. However, after the company was acquired, Halm failed to properly hand over, resulting in a large number of tutors’ salaries being in arrears and customers’ refunds being unresolved, which once aroused legal and ethical doubts.

On the other hand, the issuance of $YAPPER continued the high pumping and scraping phenomenon of the Believe platform, causing retail investors to take over at high prices and suffer serious losses. Among them, Believe's excessively high pumping ratio not only caused serious capital outflow, but also led to excessively high transaction costs for users. According to crypto researcher 0xLoki , the core problem of Believe was highly consistent with that of FriendTech at the time: the net pumping (which would not remain within the ecosystem) was too high, and 4% was gone after one buy and one sell (Believe charged a 2% trading tax). If it is simply estimated based on (the current cumulative transaction volume of the Believe ecosystem) 16.78 billion * 2%, the net pumping has exceeded 33 million US dollars. The internal and external transaction ratio of Pump.fun is estimated at 1:3, and the actual net pumping rate (net pumping/total transaction volume) = 1% * (1/4) = 0.25%. It seems that the transaction fee rate is 1:2, but the actual net pumping rate is 1:8.

"Trading volume is 100m+, but the market value is less than 10m. What does this mean? It means that the dealer directly poured money into the market when retail investors were most FOMO about the trading volume." Crypto KOL @xingpt pointed out. In addition, because Believe allows the rapid creation of tokens through social tags, this method causes the new coins on the platform to be quickly seized by "scrapers" (the behavior of preemptive robots buying tokens at a very fast speed at the moment of token issuance or trading opening) at the opening of the market, and then "pour" (quickly pull up and distribute) the market after pushing up the market value in a short period of time. Retail investors often become the target of buying after FOMO chasing high prices. Data shows that in the past 24 hours, more than half of the tokens on the Believe platform have fallen by more than 50%.

The main control of the market has driven a surge of more than 300 times, and LAUNCHCOIN has contributed more than half of the ecosystem's market value

PANews previously reported that Believe's predecessor was PASTERNAK, a celebrity coin created by Clout founder Ben Pasternak, which was launched in January 2025. Clout is a SocialFi platform that combines the features of platforms such as Friend.Tech, Pump.fun and Moonshot, allowing celebrities and creators to issue tokens named after themselves.

With the endorsement of Alliance DAO and other institutions, PASTERNAK once soared in popularity, and its market value once soared to tens of millions of dollars. However, with the overall market correction and platform technical problems, the price of PASTERNAK subsequently fell sharply, falling to hundreds of thousands of dollars at the lowest. Not only that, the price of $IMRAN (the same name as the founder of Alliance DAO), the second token issued on Clout, also plummeted, exacerbating the loss of market confidence in PASTERNAK.

After a period of silence, on April 29, PASTERNAK announced that it was renamed "Launch Coin on Believe" and used LAUNCHCOIN to violently pull up the market to re-aggregate traffic.

Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

GMGN data shows that since the name change was announced on April 29, LAUNCHCOIN's market value has soared to over US$360 million at one point, with the highest return rate approaching 321 times, demonstrating extremely strong market explosiveness and capital pursuit.

Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

From the perspective of the changes in the addresses holding coins, Holderscan data shows that the number of LAUNCHCOIN holding addresses showed an obvious turning point on May 1, when the market value exceeded 20 million US dollars, the pace of user entry was significantly accelerated, and the attention of funds increased significantly. After nearly ten days of sideways consolidation, LAUNCHCOIN began to accelerate its volume and increase on May 11, and its market value quickly jumped and set a new high.

From the analysis of on-chain data, LAUNCHCOIN is currently highly controlled, with the top 100 addresses controlling more than 54% of the circulating tokens, showing obvious concentrated holding characteristics. This structure, in a sense, shows that there is room for "artificial" dominance in price fluctuations, and the top funds have strong trading capabilities and voice.

In terms of the distribution of coin holdings, the overall average holding amount per person is approximately US$9,100; if the top 100 addresses are excluded, the average holding amount of the remaining nearly 29,000 addresses drops to approximately US$5,600, which indicates that the holding scale of ordinary coin holders is relatively limited, and most investors are small and medium-sized retail investors.

On the whole, LAUNCHCOIN shows a typical pattern of "main force controlling the market + retail investors following suit". The main funds drive market sentiment through trading and attract a large number of retail investors to enter the market.

Believe suffers from traffic backlash? The platform currency LAUNCHCOIN surge cannot hide the ecological concerns, and the community sentiment takes a sharp turn for the worse

From the overall situation of the Believe ecosystem, as of now, the platform has issued more than 13,000 tokens, and the total market value of ecological tokens exceeds US$390 million, of which LAUNCHCOIN alone contributes about 67.2% of the market value. At the same time, in the past 24 hours, the transaction volume of LAUNCHCOIN accounted for 35% of the overall ecosystem. It can be seen that the popularity of platform coins is heavily dependent on the market performance of LAUNCHCOIN. However, the platform coin is accused of lacking empowerment such as dividends and practical application scenarios, and the community has great doubts about its long-term sustainability. Once the market heat is difficult to maintain, investor confidence may decline rapidly, and there is a risk of stampede.

Amid multiple market concerns, Ben Pasternak has responded on social media that the past few days have been crazy and he is very grateful for the energy behind the project vision. The team has seen a surge in interest from founders, but will not push new projects on the recommendation board for the time being, but will focus on supporting projects that are already under construction. Believe's top priority is to ensure that they have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Overall, projects that truly have the ability to cross cycles will eventually return to the fundamentals: product experience, mechanism innovation and community trust. What Believe will face next is not only how to maintain market enthusiasm, but also how to find a sustainable path out of the "coin-making fever".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants The financial world is constantly evolving, and a groundbreaking development has just arrived for investors seeking diversified exposure. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced an innovative Coinbase derivative product that’s poised to redefine investment strategies. This new offering uniquely combines crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the stability and growth potential of major U.S. technology stocks. What is This Revolutionary Coinbase Derivative? Coinbase’s latest financial innovation is a derivative product designed to track the performance of two powerful market segments. It’s a game-changer because it offers something unprecedented in the U.S. market. It tracks the “Magnificent Seven,” a group of seven dominant U.S. tech companies known for their significant market influence. It also includes BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, providing direct exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Coinbase’s own stock is part of this unique blend, adding another layer of exposure to the crypto ecosystem. This Coinbase derivative marks the first time a U.S.-listed product has offered direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities in a single package. This simplifies investment, bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Bridging the Gap: Benefits for Investors with Coinbase Derivative This new Coinbase derivative offers several compelling advantages for both seasoned and new investors looking to diversify their portfolios efficiently. Simplified Diversification: Instead of managing separate investments, investors gain exposure to both through a single product, streamlining the process. Enhanced Accessibility: For those hesitant to directly invest in cryptocurrencies, this derivative provides a regulated and more familiar pathway through an established exchange. Potential for Growth: By combining high-growth tech companies with the dynamic potential of cryptocurrencies, the product aims to capture upside from both sectors. Innovation in Finance: It integrates digital assets into mainstream financial products, reflecting evolving global markets. This product caters to a growing demand for integrated investment solutions that reflect the interconnectedness of today’s financial world. Understanding the Components: Tech Giants and Crypto ETFs in the Coinbase Derivative To appreciate this Coinbase derivative, understanding its core components is essential. The “Magnificent Seven” refers to tech powerhouses driving significant market growth. On the cryptocurrency side, BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are crucial. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the underlying digital assets. This eliminates some complexities associated with crypto custody and security. The inclusion of Coinbase’s own stock further aligns the derivative with the crypto industry’s performance. This combination provides a balanced, dynamic investment profile, capturing modern market trends. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Considerations for the Coinbase Derivative While the Coinbase derivative presents exciting opportunities, investors should also be aware of potential challenges and considerations. All investments carry risks. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact the derivative’s performance. Even large-cap tech stocks can experience significant swings. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving. Changes could influence the value and availability of such products. Concentration Risk: While diversified across two asset classes, the product is still concentrated in specific tech companies and two main cryptocurrencies. Understanding these factors is crucial for informed decisions. Thorough research and considering risk tolerance are paramount before engaging. Coinbase’s introduction of this unique derivative product marks a significant milestone in the financial industry. By ingeniously blending the world of leading technology stocks with the dynamic growth of spot crypto ETFs, it offers investors an unprecedented avenue for diversified exposure. This move not only simplifies access to complex markets but also underscores the growing convergence of traditional finance and digital assets. It’s an exciting time to witness such innovation, providing new tools for portfolio expansion and risk management in an ever-changing economic landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Coinbase Derivative Here are some common questions about this new investment product: Q1: What exactly is the Coinbase derivative? A1: It’s a new financial product launched by Coinbase that tracks the performance of both major U.S. technology stocks (the Magnificent Seven) and spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, along with Coinbase’s own stock. Q2: Why is this derivative considered unique? A2: It’s the first U.S.-listed derivative to offer direct spot exposure to both cryptocurrencies and major equities within a single product, simplifying diversification for investors. Q3: Which specific tech companies are included in the “Magnificent Seven”? A3: While the exact composition can vary slightly depending on the index, it generally refers to leading U.S. tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla. Q4: How does this product provide exposure to cryptocurrencies? A4: It achieves this through BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these cryptocurrencies without directly holding the digital assets themselves. Q5: What are the main benefits of investing in this Coinbase derivative? A5: Key benefits include simplified diversification across tech and crypto, enhanced accessibility to digital assets, and the potential for growth from two dynamic market sectors. What are your thoughts on this innovative blend of crypto and tech? Share this article with your network and join the conversation about the future of diversified investing! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping crypto market institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.0112-8.56%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:10
Share
RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

BitcoinWorld RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with anticipation as Rainbow Wallet, a popular non-custodial platform, prepares for a significant milestone: the RNBW token launch. This exciting development, reported by The Block, is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. It marks a pivotal moment for Rainbow, as it aims to deepen its engagement with users and expand its ecosystem. Beyond simply introducing a new digital asset, Rainbow has ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge DeFi features and significantly broaden its support for various blockchain networks. This strategic move could redefine how users interact with their digital assets and the broader decentralized finance landscape. What Does the RNBW Token Launch Mean for Rainbow Wallet Users? The introduction of the RNBW token is more than just a new coin entering the market; it represents a potential shift in how Rainbow Wallet operates and empowers its community. Native tokens often bring a host of benefits, transforming the user experience. Here are some key aspects that users might anticipate with the RNBW token launch: Governance Rights: Token holders could gain the ability to vote on crucial protocol upgrades, feature implementations, and the overall direction of the Rainbow ecosystem. This empowers the community to shape the wallet’s future. Utility and Rewards: The RNBW token might offer utility within the wallet, such as reduced transaction fees, access to exclusive features, or participation in staking programs that yield rewards. Enhanced Engagement: A native token fosters a stronger sense of ownership and participation among users, aligning their interests with the long-term success of the platform. Rainbow’s commitment to a seamless and secure user experience is expected to extend to its token integration, ensuring that these new functionalities are accessible and beneficial. Expanding Horizons: DeFi Features and Chain Support with the RNBW Token Alongside the RNBW token launch, Rainbow Wallet is set to roll out a suite of new DeFi features and expand its blockchain support. This strategic expansion is designed to make the wallet a more comprehensive hub for decentralized finance activities. Imagine being able to perform direct token swaps, provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges, or even participate in lending and borrowing protocols, all directly from your Rainbow Wallet. These integrations would streamline the DeFi experience, removing the need to navigate multiple platforms. Moreover, broadening chain support is crucial for interoperability in the diverse crypto landscape. By supporting more blockchains, Rainbow Wallet aims to: Increase accessibility for users holding assets on different networks. Facilitate smoother asset transfers and interactions across the decentralized web. Position itself as a versatile gateway to the multichain future of crypto. The RNBW token could play a central role in these expanded features, perhaps as a gas token for certain operations or as a reward for using integrated DeFi services. Anticipating the RNBW Token Launch: What to Expect in Q4 The fourth quarter of the year promises to be an exciting period for Rainbow Wallet and its community. While specific details about the RNBW token launch are still emerging, the announcement itself has generated considerable interest. For users looking forward to this development, it is wise to stay informed through official Rainbow Wallet channels and reputable crypto news sources. Understanding the tokenomics – how the token will be distributed, its supply, and its intended use cases – will be crucial for potential participants. New token launches often come with significant market attention, and prospective users should: Conduct thorough research into the project’s whitepaper and roadmap. Understand the risks associated with new token investments, including market volatility. Follow official announcements closely to avoid misinformation. This period of anticipation is a prime opportunity for the community to engage with Rainbow’s vision and prepare for what promises to be a transformative update. The Future is Bright: Why the RNBW Token Launch Matters The forthcoming RNBW token launch is a bold statement from Rainbow Wallet, signaling its intent to be a major player in the evolving non-custodial wallet space. By integrating DeFi functionalities and expanding chain support, Rainbow is not just launching a token; it is building a more robust and feature-rich ecosystem. This strategic move could position Rainbow as a preferred choice for users seeking a powerful, all-in-one solution for managing their digital assets and engaging with decentralized applications. The RNBW token will likely be central to this enhanced experience, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. Ultimately, the success of the RNBW token and Rainbow’s expanded features will depend on user adoption, effective implementation, and continued innovation. However, the foundational plans suggest a promising future for the wallet and its users. Compelling Summary Rainbow Wallet is gearing up for a truly transformative Q4 with the highly anticipated RNBW token launch. This move is poised to usher in a new era of decentralized finance features and expanded blockchain support, empowering users with greater control and utility. By embracing community governance and advanced DeFi tools, Rainbow aims to solidify its position as a leading non-custodial wallet. The future looks incredibly bright for Rainbow Wallet users and the broader crypto ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a popular non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to securely manage their digital assets, offering a user-friendly interface for interacting with various blockchain networks. What is the RNBW token? The RNBW token is the upcoming native cryptocurrency of the Rainbow Wallet ecosystem. It is expected to offer utility such as governance rights, potential fee reductions, and access to exclusive features within the wallet. When is the RNBW token launch expected? The RNBW token launch is currently planned for the fourth quarter of this year, according to reports from The Block. What new features will Rainbow Wallet offer alongside the RNBW token? Rainbow Wallet intends to add new DeFi features, such as direct token swaps and liquidity provision, and expand its support for a wider range of blockchain networks. How can I learn more about the RNBW token and its launch? It is recommended to follow official announcements from Rainbow Wallet’s social media channels and website, as well as reputable cryptocurrency news outlets, for the latest information regarding the RNBW token launch. If you found this article informative, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to spread the word about Rainbow Wallet’s exciting plans! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi institutional adoption. This post RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014362+4.78%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0147-1.86%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03974-6.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 05:25
Share
CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

TLDR CleanSpark’s stock rose by 6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a $100M Bitcoin-backed credit line with Coinbase. The company will use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral instead of selling coins or issuing new shares to fund growth. CleanSpark plans to use the funds to expand its energy portfolio, scale Bitcoin mining operations, [...] The post CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line appeared first on Blockonomi.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000341-20.14%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02674-7.98%
FUND
FUND$0.02143+18.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Unlocking Opportunities: Coinbase Derivative Blends Crypto ETFs and Tech Giants

RNBW Token Launch: Rainbow Wallet’s Exciting Q4 Plans Revealed

CleanSpark’s Stock Jumps 6% After Securing $100M Bitcoin Credit Line

How Moonlander's 1000x Leverage Bet Caught Crypto.com Capital's Attention in the DeFi Race

Investors holding BTC can turn to Topnotch Crypto for passive income and avoid market volatility